A years-in-the-making “campus for creatives” has now opened in Greenpoint, Curbed reports.

The Lighthouse took over the former Kickstarter building at 58 Kent Street. The new location joins the Lighthouse’s original location in Venice, California.

Plebeians, beware, as a yearly membership will cost you at least $5,750 for individuals and can run up to $7,500 for 24-hour office access. All that dough gets you myriad amenities: podcast and recording studios, a cafe, a communal workspace, a test kitchen, as well as access to classes and legal assistance.

Image via B6 Real Estate Advisors

Unfortunately, The Lighthouse arrived at a particularly troubling time to stomach the idea of content creators getting a space perfectly calibrated to their needs.

They say people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, and I’ll be the first to admit that I’m writing this from an abode constructed of an embarrassing amount of TikTok screen time. We need not paint content creators with too broad a brush. Plenty of them make thoughtful and interesting videos that highlight New York City and all its nooks and crannies. There’s Jane August, who made it her mission to visit every single museum in New York City, and @hotandhumblejake, who explores unique ethnic enclaves and champions the people and small businesses who made them what they are.

Still, I can’t help but feel like this kind of infrastructure misses an opportunity to bolster our local community of artists (actual artists, not the millionth West Village girly with a matcha recommendation). Greenpoint’s artists are weathering the vicissitudes of high rents, small businesses shuttering, and a national climate of outright hostility towards the arts.

The Lighthouse’s location, just a stone’s throw from West Street, also rubs salt in a fairly recent wound. Jack Guttman of Pearl Realty just ousted multiple longstanding tenants with little advance notice, to make way for a new owner and an impending high rise. In the span of a couple of months, the corner of West Street and Greenpoint Avenue feels like a ghost town. 67 West Street, home to dozens of artist studios and workshops, remains the lone holdout, soon to be surrounded on all sides by luxury high rises.

Who knows how long until Guttman gets dollar signs in his eyes and axes one of the neighborhood’s most bustling creative ecosystems?