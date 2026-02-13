If you’ve been on the lookout for a yoga studio that does it all, you’re in luck.

The Block, a new studio and cafe at 152 Manhattan Avenue, offers multi-disciplinary practices, down to temperature.

The Block is currently gearing up for its grand opening this weekend after soft opening in late January. And there’s essentially something for every type of yogi

— designed to be a holistic, community-minded space, The Block features Hatha, Vinyasa, and Yin yogas, plus pilates and strength, all with the option of practicing in two temperature-controlled rooms (hot, The Red Room, or not, The Blue Room).

Founders Ashleigh Bello and Jules Karp are no strangers to the yoga scene. In 2023, they started Yoga Block Party, a series of accessible pop-up yoga classes and events (their first-ever event was actually in McGolrick Park).

“We met while teaching yoga during the height of the pandemic and formed a fast friendship,” the co-founders explained. “Yoga Block Party was born from a simple mission to give back to our community. The community showed up strong, and confirmed what we already felt — that people were hungry for more inclusive spaces and genuine social connection in a post-pandemic world.”

After a few seasons of Yoga Block Party, they decided they wanted to put down more permanent roots, and nearly two years later, that dream became reality with The Block.

All weekend, the studio will be offering free classes set to live music from local DJs with fun perks from local vendors including food pop-ups, tarot readings, flash tattoos, and more. A special ribbon cutting will take place on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Also, as a Black-owned (and women-owned) studio, The Block is celebrating Black History Month with free black coffee all February. This weekend (2/14-15) is also the last to join as a founding member, eligible for all-time low pricing.

See The Block’s schedule, membership rates, and book a class at theblockyoga.com.