Lent starts next week, and beforehand there are two traditional days that involve indulging in sweets.

The more common holiday is known as Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday when Christians enjoy tasty treats and prepare to fast for Lent. This day is also known as Pączki Day in Polish communities, when many eat pączki, a heavier doughnut-like pastry that’s typically glazed or powdered and filled with a variety of flavors.

There’s also Fat Thursday, which is always the Thursday before Lent, where pączki are also commonly eaten.

Several Greenpoint bakeries are offering pączki on both Thursday, February 12, and Tuesday, February 17. See our list of where to get these delicious doughnuts below.

Charlotte Patisserie

Charlotte Patisserie’s pączki. Photo: Charlotte Patisserie

Charlotte Patisserie (596 Manhattan Ave.) is offering pączki this week and next for Fat Thursday and Fat Tuesday. The local bakery is currently taking pre-orders for a variety of pączki, including the most traditional rose flavor, plus a few new additions like chocolate pistachio, hazelnut, black currant, raspberry, lemon meringue, and Oreo.

Peter Pan

Peter Pan’s pączki. Photo: Peter Pan

Peter Pan (727 Manhattan Ave.) is selling pączki on both Fat Thursday and Fat Tuesday. The bakery is offering a variety of flavors including plain, rose jam, plum jam, prune jam, raspberry jam, and custard that are glazed, powdered, dusted with cinnamon sugar or topped with chocolate frosting.

You can preorder by phone anytime in advance. Online preordering is available only for mixed packs of six. Online preorders for February 17 open February 16 at 6 p.m.

Northside Bakery

Polish mainstay Northside Bakery (149 North 8th St.) is selling pączki and encouraging customers to celebrate Fat Thursday and “eat as many donuts as you can with friends.”

Syrena Bakery

Powered pączki from Syrena. Photo: Syrena

Another popular Polish bakery is Syrena Bakery (207 Norman Ave.). This local spot is selling pączki in a variety of flavors. There will be prune and rose hips with glaze or powder and vanilla pudding topped with chocolate.

Moe’s Doughs

A variety of pączki from Moe’s Doughs. Photo: Moe’s Doughs

Moe’s Doughs (126 Nassau Ave.) is also selling pączki for both Fat Thursday and Fat Tuesday in a variety of flavors including glazed, custard, raspberry jam, rose jam, plum jam, prune jam, and multi-fruit jam.