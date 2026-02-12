When Bar Bruno closed last month, Reddit started chomping at the bit trying to figure out who might take over the space (560 Manhattan Ave.).

For 20 years, the space served as the home of Enid’s, a beloved watering hole and brunch spot that closed in 2019. Anyone taking over the iconic corner lot certainly had big shoes to fill, as well as locals’ sky-high expectations.

But those hoping for that same convivial spirit were let down by the next tenant, the oft-maligned Bar Bruno (oh Bar Bruno, it just wasn’t a fit in that space).

An unearthed sign from Enid’s. Photo: Julia Moak

The Reddit rumor mill has been speculating that Enid’s might live to see another day, with some users claiming that the next iteration will be put forward by the Greenpoint Fish & Lobster team. Now, sleuths have dug up business filings that point in that direction.

A sign on the door announces 560 MA BK LLC’s intention to open a restaurant with a liquor license at the space. According to New York Department of State filings, that LLC is registered to Vincent Milburn, a co-owner of Greenpoint Fish & Lobster.

We reached out to Milburn for comment; he could not confirm or deny Greenpoint Fish & Lobster’s involvement.