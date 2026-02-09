The Noble (148 Noble St.), a cozy corner wine bar and restaurant in Greenpoint, has permanently closed.

Co-owners Itir Aloba and Rick Curi, opened The Noble in late 2023 and temporarily closed the restaurant only six months later to restructure the business. After a two-week closure, The Noble reopened with a slightly revised menu of Greek and Turkish specialities.

A selection of small plates at The Noble. Photo: Liz Clayman

Curi told Greenpointers that he closed the restaurant because he did not “have the time to dedicate to The Noble.”

Curi is currently showing The Noble to potential operators to sign a new long-term lease, hoping to find someone that can open “their dream concept on the magical corner.” He mentioned that any interested parties can email [email protected].

The Noble’s co-owner told Greenpointers that there is “already interest from experienced industry pros.”

Curi also confirmed that he has no plans to reopen The Noble for service while looking for someone to take over the restaurant.

“The business was loved by so many, and it was my pleasure getting to know and serve so many wonderful people from the area,” Curi said.