If you already have your NYE dinner plans sorted, there are still plenty of other ways to ring in 2026 in Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

New Year’s Eve @ Threes Brewing

Starting at 8 p.m.

Join a late-night disco party with drink specials, food from Gotham Burger Social Club, and complimentary beer toast. Plus, entry is free. RSVP here.

Rooftop Party

Starting at 8 p.m.

The countdown meets cuisine and cocktails at El Nico. Not only will there be the usual DJs and dancing, there will also be a Mexican-inspired menu in the cozy spot with a view. $37.05, get tickets here.

NYE Black Tie Gala

Starting at 8 p.m.

Dress to the nines and bring in the new year in grand fashion. The Block Association is throwing a dress-up gala to watch the ball drop at Continent Brooklyn (inside Hotel Indigo). Black tie attire is required for entry. $33.85, get tickets here.

Mega Music and Dance Club

Starting at 8 p.m.

Let 2025 go during a very dance-centric bash and five-hour open bar at Superior Ingredients. Featuring lite bites, a diverse DJ lineup, a lively dance floor, and midnight toast. From $45.52, get tickets here.

New Year’s Eve at Night of Joy

Starting at 8 p.m.

Williamsburg bar Night of Joy will host a vinyl-centric night, with DJ Samantha Urbani keeping the party going from 8 p.m. until late. With no cover charge and tarot readings on deck, it’ll be a low-stress evening for those not looking to plan too much ahead.

Silver Light Tavern

Starting at 8 p.m.

Dust off that sport coat for this top-shelf celebration at Silver Light Tavern. Enjoy an open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, and a champagne toast at midnight. $140.56, get tickets here.

MISSTER New Queers Eve

Starting at 9 p.m.

Particularly known for their lesbian nights on Wednesdays, The Woods is going all out with an LGBTQ-focused ball full of sparkles, glitter, live DJs, and a performance from Miss Woman the Woman. Dress to impress. $25.24, get tickets here.

Sober New Year’s Eve

Starting at 9 p.m.

You don’t need booze to have a good time. Our Lady of Mount Carmel is hosting a two-story celebration for connecting, dancing, and making friends with a clear mind. $23.18, get tickets here.

New Year’s Eve @ The McCarren

Starting at 9 p.m.

The new bar on the block is joining the end-of-year fun with a festive, friendly bash, open bar, and midnight champagne toast. $107.48, get tickets here.

NYE Countdown 2026

Starting at 9:30 p.m.

Ring in 2026 with multiple performances from a live jazz band, DJ set, specialty cocktails, and late-night bites at MEILI. All-you-can-drink packages are available. Free (to start), get tickets here.

umru & Petal Supply @ Brooklyn Brewery

Starting at 10 p.m.

Brooklyn Brewery giving 2025 a proper sendoff with their final NYE party in their tasting room. Vibes will be high with DJ sets from hyperpop acts umru and Petal Supply, plus there will be vintage and deadstock brews brought back for the occasion. $25 for general admission, $100 for all-inclusive open bar, get tickets here.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve Spectacular

Starting at 10 p.m.

Rays a glass when the clock strikes 12 at Ray’s Bar, celebrating with a midnight bubbly toast, pizza from Fini Pizza, and telecast of the ball drop. $33.85, get tickets here.