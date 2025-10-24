Good evening, Greenpointers

One more week until Halloween—do you have your plans firmed up yet?

We’ve got options for kids and families, as well as the young at heart. Even if you’re not celebrating, there’s still plenty to do this week in Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

Of course, nothing is scarier than the threat of several beloved businesses being pushed out by corporate greed. A notorious West Street landlord moved to terminate the leases of several waterfront businesses.

Apartment listings for the former Park Church Co-op building were published and promptly taken down, but not before we could get some screenshots. If you hated the changes to the building’s exterior, you won’t be surprised by what the interior looks like.

Perhaps the polar opposite of the Park Church renovation is Store Called Store, a colorful fusion of art and retail from local resident Kelly Adelia.

Several locals have recently been hard at work on new art projects. Gallery ATARAH opened in Williamsburg, and artist Thomas Tomczak debuted his new collection of images and interviews, This Isn’t Heaven.

Little Grand is serving up bistro fare in Williamsburg. Play Lab announced it will close as of today—get the details here.

In and around North Brooklyn

It might not actually be over for Brooklyn Mirage.

CBS covered the debate about the proposed Greenpoint school near a Superfund.

Take some design inspo from this kooky Williamsburg apartment.