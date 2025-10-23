The Play Lab (33 Nassau Ave.), an eco-friendly, Montessori-inspired communal play space for kids, is closing tomorrow, October 24.

The Play Lab opened in 2021 as an extension of Play Kids, an after-school center located next door. It emphasized Play Kids’ mission to serve the local community and provide young children with quality programs and space where they can play, learn, and grow.

The founder of The Play Lab, Magda Lahliti.

Yesterday, the founder of The Play Lab, Magda Lahliti, posted an announcement on Instagram about the abrupt shuttering.

“After much reflection, I’ve made the difficult decision to close The Play Lab,” she wrote. “Despite our best efforts…the challenges of recent months, including financial strain, unpredictable weather, and rising competition, have made it impossible to continue sustainably.”

The “rising competition” may refer to Greenpoint’s Space Club (220 Newel St.), an artistically designed indoor playground that opened in 2023 and completed a massive expansion last year.

A child playing at The Play Lab.

Lahliti explained that her decision to close The Play Lab “did not come lightly” and she “spent countless hours exploring every possible option.”

Her post confirmed that the after-school program at Play Kids will continue to operate.

The Play Lab will continue to host birthday parties through December 15, and if you have an active membership, The Play Lab’s team will reach out to arrange refunds and close accounts.