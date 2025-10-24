If your idea of a true Halloween fright is leaving the neighborhood (especially going into Manhattan…), have no fear (well, maybe some fear—it is Halloween after all).

Here’s a non-exhaustive roundup of activities to check out in Greenpoint in Williamsburg. Have a little one? See our fully family-friendly guide here!

1. HALLOWEEN ADOPTION EVENT

There’s no better time of year to adopt your very own shadow! On the 26th at 1 p.m., Greenpoint Cats is holding an adoption event at All in 1 Pet Shop. Find your little boo among the adoptable rescue cats and kittens to ensure plenty of tricks and treats (many, many treats) for years to come. Free, no RSVP or registration required.

2. PAINT AND POT BOO-SHOP

On the eve of All Hallow’s Eve, get crafty! Stop by Tula House to paint your very own themed terracotta planter and pot a new plant. Costumes are encouraged and supplies, candy, and complimentary wine will be provided. You’ll also learn some at-home plant care tips so your new greenery doesn’t end up in the cemetery. $85, register here.

3. BACK IN THE 2000S: HALLOWEEN EDITION

Calling all millennials—don’t miss a spooky night of 2000s throwbacks (even if the spooky part is just realizing how long it’s been since most songs they’re playing were released) where “My Boo” has a double meaning. Starting at 10 p.m. on LilliStar rooftop on October 30, relive the new millennium in costume with live music from DJs SB Sounds, Milhouse, and Billionaire Pat. $33.85, get tickets here.

4. FILM NOIR HALLOWEEN PARTY

Dress to impress for a very cinematic extravaganza at Film Noir starting at 9 p.m. Following the reception, there will be a screening of a secret horror film. Talk about tricks and treats. $19.98, get tickets here.

5. HALLOWTHREES

Show off your costume for a chance to win a prize at Threes Brewing. Starting at 8 p.m., their annual bash will feature live DJs, drink specials, candy, tarot readings, and more, all with a Which Witch Is Which? theme. No RSVP or tickets required.

6. HAUNTED GARDEN

Enjoy a cozy evening in nature starting at 5:30 p.m. at the 61 Franklin St. community garden. This particular event is all ages and will have live music, candy, baked goods, hot cider, plus surprises! Free, donations are encouraged to support future garden events.

7. McGHOULRICK HALLOWEEN

Get ready for Friday the 13th: McGhoulrick Halloween Returns starting at 3 p.m.! The third annual iteration of everyone’s favorite outdoor community bash in McGolrick Park is back for playful frights and Halloween magic including haunted decor strolls, trick-or-treat stations, and a dance party. Bring your own bag (or pillow case, let’s be real) for your haul. Free, no RSVP or tickets required.

8. DISCO NIGHT VOL. 21: HALLOWEEN EDITION

The iconic Polish Slavic Center celebration is back with a holiday twist. Dress up to get down on the dance floor to groovy tunes from DJ Daniel starting at 7 p.m. There will be prizes for best costumes! $25, get tickets here.

9. ROOFTOP HALLOWEEN

MEILI is serving handcrafted cocktails and a legendary Manhattan skyline backdrop during their costumes-required bash themed around dark glamour. Don’t miss the graveyard smash starting at 9 p.m. $12.51, get tickets here.

10. PETE’S ROT ‘N ROLL

Rotting isn’t just a couch activity anymore! Enjoy a particularly ghastly evening of great costumes and spooky vibes featuring live music from Lily Piette, Tal Castle, and DJRumsey. True to the bar’s name, there may even be candy. $23.18, get tickets here.

11. ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Are you already shivering in anticipation just reading this? Don’t miss a night of absolute pleasure from Kitchen Sink Theatre Company at Brooklyn Art Haus starting at 7 p.m. Don’t just see it, be it with an immersive 360-degree projection mapping, live changing cast, costumes and choreo, and more. $39.19, get tickets here.

12. LITTLE MURDERS

For something a little different from A Nightmare on Elm Street, IT, or The Shining, catch a performance of Jules Feiffer’s black comedy Little Murders directed by Brooklyn Centre For Theatre Research‘s Matthew Gasda at 7 p.m. Little Murders tells the story of a woman bringing her boyfriend home to meet her dysfunctional family as chaos ravages their NYC neighborhood, and the relationships all descend into violence and madness. $25, get tickets here.

13. PUP PARADE & COSTUME COMPETITION

Halloween ends when the dogs say so! On November 1 at 11 a.m., JoJo & Co. Pet Club is throwing the puppy party of the season with a costume parade (culminating in a contest, of course), giveaways, and coffee and donuts for humans. It’s sure to be a howling good time. Free, sign up here.