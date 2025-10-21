If you’re on the hunt for new creepy content in time for spooky season, a Greenpoint local has just the book for you.

Artist Thomas Tomczak recently released a new book entitled This Isn’t Heaven, a collection of interviews, photographs, and drawings depicting demonic figures around New York City. Tomczak spoke with a psychoanalyst, a writer, an occultist, and an Assyrian scholar in order to plumb the depths of these entities, real or imagined, subconscious or tangible, that loom large in our collective psyche.

A first-generation Polish American and a lifelong Greenpointer, Tomczak says that the impetus for the project came from a bad breakup.

“I’ve always been drawn to the supernatural and began researching demons—their origins, why they were depicted that way they are, and their role in a cultural landscape,” Tomczak tells Greenpointers. “I set out to document all the depictions of demons I could find in the city. I structured it as a visual research project to focus myself after the breakup.”

The book’s title stems from one of Tomczak’s biggest takeaways from these various conversations, “that life isn’t about being in a perpetual state of bliss, but a constant series of opportunities for growth.”

“Demons are typically characterized by an indiscriminate hunger, they’re not concerned with the damage caused by the pursuit of their desire. It’s not hard to make contemporary analogies about fear and greed having consequences,” Tomczak said.

You can get the book at mwabooks.com. To see more of his work, follow him on Instagram @thomas__tomczak.