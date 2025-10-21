Halloween is almost here!

Plenty of local spots are offering up fun and family-friendly options to celebrate the holiday. We’ve rounded up a few below. Reminder — some are free, and some are ticketed, so act fast to secure your spot!

Variety Coffee

Variety Coffee (142 Driggs Ave.) is hosting a Pumpkin Carving Party on Thursday, October 23 at 2:30 p.m. in their Greenpoint cafe. Pumpkins and carving tools will be provided.

P.S. 31

P.S. 31’s PTA is hosting its annual Fall Fest on Friday, October 24, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It will take place in P.S. 31’s playground and on Lorimer Street.

Festivities will include bounce houses, a dunk tank, and face painting. There will also be hot dogs, hamburgers, and cotton candy.

The PTA is looking for volunteers. If you’re interested in helping out, check out ParentSquare for sign-up details.

P.S. 110

On Saturday, October 25, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., P.S. 110’s PTA is hosting a Fall Carnival on Monitor Street.

Activities include a haunted house, a bounce house, face painting, a dance party, a dunk tank, pumpkin painting, games with prizes, and, of course, treats.

If you can help, the PTA is looking for volunteers.

Town Square’s Halloween Parade and Party

On Sunday, October 26, Town Square’s annual Children’s Halloween Parade will step off around noon in McCarren Park at the corner of Manhattan Avenue and Driggs Avenue.

The parade will march up Manhattan Avenue to Greenpoint Avenue and then turn around at and march back to Hide & Seek at 593 Manhattan Avenue, where the party will take place. The parade is open to all ages and free to join at any point along the parade route.

The ticketed Spooktacular Party will be held indoors at Hide & Seek with arts and crafts, live music, movies, and candy.

To purchase tickets to the party, select a timed 50-minute session at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 per kid online in advance and $30 on the day of event. Tickets are limited and may sell out. Proceeds benefit local Cub Scouts Pack 7, Girl Scouts Troop 1, and Boy Scouts Troop 26.

Ms. J’s Gymnastics & Dance

On Sunday, October 26, Ms. J’s Gymnastics & Dance (43 South 1st St.) is hosting a Halloween bash at its Williamsburg location for children four and up.

The party will take place from noon until 1:30 p.m. and include free play, performances, and a haunted house. The cost is $15 for the first child and $10 for siblings.

Brooklyn Bowl

On Sunday, October 26, Rock and Roll Playhouse is hosting a Halloween Spectacular at Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Ave.). The fun starts at noon with doors opening at 11 a.m.

The party is for all ages, and costumes are encouraged. Tickets cost $24 per person and are available here.

McGolrick Park

On October 31 at 3 p.m., Friends of McGolrick Park will host its annual Halloween party for families and trick-or-treaters of all ages at the McGolrick Park Pavilion.

Families will enjoy haunted strolls around the park to admire the Halloween décor from Greenpoint Art Circle. Trick-or-treat stations will offer candy, treats, tarot, and other surprises, so be sure to bring a bag. There will also be a dance party to songs from local talent.

Friends of McGolrick Park only asks that visitors leave no trace behind in order to keep the park clean and beautiful.