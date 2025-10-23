No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 23

Info Session: Robots Scanning Buildings to Improve Energy Efficiency @ Greenpoint Library, 5 p.m.: NYC’s Office of Technology and Innovation is hosting a public engagement session about improving energy efficiency and identifying façade issues issues with robots. The first 15 participants will get a $50 gift card. Learn more here.

Astronomy for Teens @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Teens 13 and up can join facilitator Brian Levine to learn about space, the stars, and astronomy. Free, no registration needed.

Between Body and Space @ Stuart Cinema and Cafe, 7 p.m.: A screening of works (films, videos, installations, contemporary opera artwork, and a trailer) from Nataša Prosenc Stearns’ retrospective curated by the Slovenian Center for Contemporary Art at the Slovenian Cinematheque followed by a Q&A. $12.15, get tickets here.

Chestnut Storytelling: Scared Shitless @ Pete’s Candy Store, 7 p.m.: Spooky season isn’t near, it’s here. Throw your name in the hat if you’re interested in sharing your own story of fright and absurdity, or just come prepared to be scared. Free, sign up here.

A Journey Through Iceland with Erika Owen @ Teak New York, 6 p.m.: Celebrate the launch of Iceland Epic by Brooklyn-based writer and Iceland expert Erika Owen. The event will feature atmospheric decor, a meet and greet and book signing with Owen, personalized Iceland itineraries, artwork on display, Iceland-inspired food and drink, and more. Free, sign up here.

Rocky Horror Picture Show @ Brooklyn Art Haus, 7 p.m.: The first of ten nights of absolute pleasure from Kitchen Sink Theatre Company. Don’t just see it, be it with an immersive 360-degree projection mapping, live changing cast, costumes and choreo, and more. $39.19, get tickets here.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24

Annual Monster Bash @ Twinkle Playspace, 5:30 p.m.: Bring your little monster (no relation to Lady Gaga) for a fun evening of cupcake decorating, photo ops, caricatures, games, pumpkin decorating, food, and a costume contest. For kids 6 and under and their guardian. $17.85, get tickets here.

Halloween Spooktacular @ PLAY Kids, 6 p.m.: The kid-friendly Halloween festivities continue! Drop off your 4 to 8 year olds to enjoy a glow-in-the-dark dance party, movie screening, prizes, candy, dinner, a craft, and movie screening. $42, get tickets here.

Opening Night Party @ Original Story, 6 p.m.: Original Story has found a brick-and-mortar space at 86 Dobbin Street and want your help celebrating. The store is centered around vintage, home decor, unique accessories, and more from brands and independent creators. There will be music, wine, and light bites available. Free, RSVP here.

Mums The Word ‘Club Night’ Dance Party @ The Annex, 7 p.m.: Party like a mother during an inaugural community-minded event for moms and their friends. No dress code, just fun unwinding vibes with cocktails, mocktails, and live music. Drinks are included in the ticket price. $67, get tickets here.

Ammar Farooki Live @ Paloma, 7:30 p.m.: Local singer, songwriter, and Paloma celebrity Ammar Farooki is hosting a one-night-only pop-up show featuring Diane Desobeau. The after-hours performance is BYOB (the cafe itself will be closed). $33.85, get tickets here.

Costume Party @ Republic Latin Fusion, 10:30 p.m.: $17.79, get tickets here.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25

Spooktacular Family Halloween @ The Play Lab, 11 a.m.: More! Halloween! Family! Fun! Treat your tiny goblin to a costume party with pumpkin crafts, magic-potion making, cookie decorating, open play, and more surprises for kids 2 to 5 years old. $45, more information here.

Howl-o-ween Dog Experience @ Le Doggie Cool, 1 p.m.: Whether you have a pup to dress up or just love seeing dogs in costume, don’t miss a howling good time. There will be a prized costume contest, dog and human treats, and fun dog activities. Starting at $12.51, get tickets here.

Curio Nocturna @ AM:PM Gallery, 6 p.m.: AD Exhibitions and Look The Gallery are teaming up on a gallery night night filled with ghoulish fun. $23.18, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26

McGolrick Meditation @ McGolrick Park, 8 a.m.: Soak up your surroundings and relax with a forest-bathing (also known as shinrin-yoku) session hosted by local artist Beatrice Wolert. Mats, journals, and pens will be provided for quiet reflection. Free, sign up here.

Greenpoint Children’s Halloween Parade and Spooktacular Party @ Hide & Seek, 10 a.m.: The beloved annual kids’ Halloween parade and party is back. The Spooktacular party is available in 50-minute sessions and will include arts and crafts, live music, a movie, and candy. The parade is free and will kick off at the corner of Manhattan and Driggs Avenues at noon. $23.18 for the party, get tickets here.

Bike Skills 201: Bike Handling Skills @ McCarren Park, 10 a.m.: What’s scarier than falling off your bike? Learn the ins and outs of bicycle handling with a 3-hour on-bike session all about adjusting your helmet for the right fit, choosing the correct sized bike and seat height, starting and stopping with confidence, gear shifting, signaling, and more. Free, RSVP here.

NYC Pride Presents: Family Movie Night – Hocus Pocus @ Moxy Williamsburg, 11:30 a.m.: NYC Pride is hosting a special movie afternoon for LGBTQIA+ youth and their families featuring a screening of the iconic Hocus Pocus. There will also be a number of fun surprises, games, giveaways from MAC cosmetics, and more. By donation, get tickets here.

The Smuttery: Road of Bones @ Tuffet, 2 p.m.: Have you read the book by Demi Winters? Come talk about it! here.

Kids’ Dance Class and Family Community Time @ ESTIA House of Movement, 3 p.m.: A kids-only class hosted by the Cubby Collective with refreshments and mingling for parents. $33.85, register here.

Slay! Drag Queen-Hosted Axe Throwing @ Bury the Hatchet, 8 p.m.: $28.52, get tickets here.

final_final_FINAL_final(3).pdf.doc Presents: Final Final Final Girl @ Brooklyn Comedy Collective, 8:30 p.m.: Join live table read of a screenplay written in five hours and based on audience suggestions. $13.70, get tickets here.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 27

Gaia Music Collective Fall Sing @ LOFT STORY, 6:30 p.m.: Be part of a circle of song, dance, story, and community honoring autumn. By donation, sign up here.

Drawing for Beginners @ Recess Grove, 7 p.m.: If you find yourself always getting stuck on drawing hands, now’s your change to hone your craft. $45, sign up here.

Journaling and Intuitive Astrology Workshop @ Flower Cat, 7 p.m.: Weave journaling, astrology, tarot, and the wisdom of the four elements during an evening that’s part lecture, part workshop. $40, sign up here.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 28

Parent Support Group: Postpartum + Beyond @ The Canopy, 12:30 p.m.: Connect with other parents and share experiences, challenges, and triumphs of postpartum life while receiving emotional support, tips, and resources from doctors from Williamsburg Therapy Group. Bring your newborn or come solo. Free, sign up here.

SIGNOS: A Fiction Anthology of Filipino Supernatural @ The Twisted Spine, 7 p.m.: Lose yourself in an evening of Filipino ghost stories during a live reading of excerpts from the anthology by Filipino-American writers. Free, register here.

Beef Bash @ Prospect Park Butcher Co., 7:30 p.m.: Where’s the beef? Learn the answer to that question and so much more with a tour of the whole-animal butcher shop and breakdown of a forequarter of beef. $108.55, register here.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 29

Teen Time: Spooky Story Hour & Crafts @ Greenpoint Library, 4 p.m.: Teens 13 and up can share scary stories while crafting on the roof (or inside if the weather doesn’t cooperate). Free, no signup required.

CineCraft @ Nitehawk/Lo-Res Bar, 7 p.m.: Have a cozy, creepy, crafty, and cinematic night with a screening of Practical Magic while you bring whatever fun, creative project you’re working on. Bring your own yarn, sketchpad, or whatever else you need. Free with a one-drink minimum, register here.

Monotype Workshop @ Gallery Art &, 7 p.m.: Learn all about Monotype printmaking that works specifically with shades of blue in a workshop led by local artist Mary Younkin. No experience necessary, all supplies (plus wine and snacks) will be provided. $75, register here.



