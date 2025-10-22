Greenpoint’s newest store is a colorful kaleidoscope of art and vintage memorabilia.

Meet Store Called Store (141 India St.), the brainchild of local artist Kelly Adelia. Store Called Store is “part installation, part retail experience — a treasure trove of vintage toys, nostalgic keepsakes, and kitschy curiosities that spark memory and joy.”

Photo: Joshua Simpson

The store (called store) hosted a grand opening on Saturday, October 19.

“The opening day was a sweet celebration of community and creativity. Artists, friends, family, kids, pets—everyone filled the space with joy! The music, tarot card readings, bubbles, balloons and opening and closing rituals made the day so fun and special!” said Adelia.

“It feels so good to have Store Called Store open to the public in my home neighborhood of Greenpoint. I hope the store will be a place of joy, wonder and inspiration. You can buy something here, but looking is free!”

And nestled next to the WonderMart, that block of India Street will surely delight those who prefer their purchases to be offbeat or handmade.

The store is currently open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 12 pm – 5pm.