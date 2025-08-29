Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

A long weekend awaits!

​We’ll brief you on all the things to know about this past week, before releasing you to spend time beach-ing, barbecuing, or just staying home and napping.

The week started on a high-profile note when Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani visited Greenpoint on Monday and pledged to complete the McGuinness Boulevard redesign.

Selformer, a Pilates studio with a rock-and-roll approach, recently opened a Williamsburg location. Games and goods brand Vitamin will host a grand opening next weekend. A one-of-a-kind potluck is popping up in Greenpoint soon.

Sol et Soleil has taken over the former Il Passatore space with a mix of French and Mexican flavors. The alcohol-free Soft Bar will soon open in Greenpoint.​

Zona Rosa and Thief, just blocks from each other, announced closures.

We’ve got your guide to the week ahead, plus what to do on this long weekend.

In and around North Brooklyn

Neighbors say McCarren Park needs to be better maintained.

The B62 bus will connect Greenpoint and Astoria.

Gallery Atarah recently opened in Williamsburg.