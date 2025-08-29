Soft Bar (200 Banker St.) is opening in Greenpoint on September 17. Soft Bar’s team, including co-founder Carl Radke, who appeared on Bravo’s Summer House reality show, was originally aiming to open this past spring.

The alcohol-free bar and café will offer a selection of “elevated non-alcoholic soft cocktails, premium functional coffee, and wellness-driven beverages.”

Carl Radke at Soft Bar. Photo: Current Media Company

“Soft Bar is really about changing what going out can be,” said Radke. “We wanted to build a spot where the drinks are high-quality and intentionally crafted, the vibe feels good, and people can connect without alcohol. At the end of the day, it’s about bringing people together and celebrating great flavors.”

The interior of Soft Bar. Photo: Current Media Company

Soft Bar’s menu highlights include mocktails crafted with premium zero-proof spirits and adaptogens, and functional coffee and coffee alternatives designed for focus and energy without the crash.

Examples of cocktails include The Greenhouse with Almave blanco, tomato, Thai basil, and aquafaba; the Bitter Beginning with Pathfinder aperitivi, cherry sarsaparilla, and Three Spirit; and the Tonka Noir with Lyre’s coffee, mushroom cold brew, tonka, and sesame.

A playful mocktail at Soft Bar. Photo: Current Media Company

Soft Bar’s space, designed by neighboring BOLT Design, blends modern elements with warm touches, looking to be suitable for both “daytime work sessions and evening social gatherings.”

In addition to the brick-and-mortar bar, the team behind Soft Bar is launching a media brand with six distinct revenue streams, including franchising, licensing, product expansion, content creation, brand partnerships, and experiential retail.