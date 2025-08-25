Amidst allegations that bribery from local business owners halted the McGuinness Boulevard redesign, elected officials and street safety advocates are calling for the project’s completion.

Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani joined Greenpoint elected officials on Monday morning to call out the corruption widely seen as endemic to Mayor Eric Adams’ administration, specifically in relation to the McGuinness Boulevard redesign project.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office indicted several Adams allies, including Broadway Stages owners Tony and Gina Argento, on corruption and bribery charges last Thursday. The Argentos allegedly bribed Adams’ closest advisor, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, in order to stop the McGuinness Boulevard redesign from moving forward, rewarding her with $2,500 and a cameo on one of their production company’s shows. ​

Elected officials held a press conference at the corner of Calyer Street and McGuinness Boulevard, flanked by community members holding signs of those killed on the street over the past 60 years. After local teacher Matthew Jensen was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2021, local activists mounted a campaign to call on the city’s Department of Transportation to make the boulevard safer. The DOT came up with a redesign that would remove a lane of traffic in each direction, set to be implemented in 2023, before Adams suddenly directed them to go back to the drawing board.

“That promise was stolen from us, and now we know why,” said Make McGuinness Safe activist Bronwyn Breitner. “It has been devastating. It has been maddening to confirm, in the DA’s indictment last week, what we long suspected—that the Adams administration sabotaged our safety plan because of bribes from Broadway Stages. Instead of protecting families, the mayor protected money, and he protected power.”

“We’re here today, in front of McGuinness Boulevard, to tell a story that has been told time and time again in the Adams administration. A story where they put corruption over community,” said State Senator Kristen Gonzalez, pointing out that 10,000 local residents have signed the petition in support of more safety infrastructure on McGuinness Boulevard.

“I am so grateful that we are finally going to have a mayor in City Hall who gives a damn about our safety,” said City Council Member Lincoln Restler. “Who’s going to make Ashland Place and Fordham Road and every damn inch of McGuinness Boulevard safe for our community,” invoking other street safety projects quashed by the Adams administration.

“Andrew Cuomo doesn’t have a street safety plan. He doesn’t have a plan to create a network of protected bike lanes. He doesn’t have a plan to speed up buses! He only cares about driving his muscle car around,” Restler continued.

Assemblymember Emily Gallagher highlighted that the fight to make McGuinness safer is far from a recent phenomenon. Community members have worked for decades to make changes to the street.

“I started to realize that unless we pushed really hard, we weren’t going to get anything. We pushed and we pushed and we pushed, and the most we could get after multiple deaths and countless people being maimed, blinded, and permanently injured was a few countdown clocks,” referring to fights to improve McGuinness in the mid-2010s.

“After a while, I started to think that maybe the problem isn’t the advocates—maybe it’s the politicians,” said Gallagher, before introducing Mamdani, the first of the mayoral candidates to sign onto a pledge to implement the full design if elected mayor.

“We stand here at McGuinness Boulevard, understanding that this is far more than simply a highway. This is a living, breathing testament to a political system that ignores the needs of working people,” the Democratic nominee said. “And evidence that the politics of the past, that we so desperately want to put in our history books, continues to live amongst us today.”

“The history of this neighborhood of Greenpoint is also a history of industrial extraction. It’s a history of Superfund sites, it’s a history of devastating fires, it’s a history of an underground oil spill. And that extraction was deemed permissible by people in power for far too long, precisely because of who called this neighborhood home.”

“This doesn’t just have meaning here in Greenpoint—it sets a model for the rest of the city,” Mamdani continued. “For too long, that has been a model that has said, if you have enough money, you can buy your way. But what this model represents, is that working people can and must be safe, no matter if they drive, if they bike, if they walk, if they ride the bus, if they take the train, they must be safe across the city, and we will make decisions with safety as the imperative.”

Mamdani called the project a “day one” priority. He also committed to the full implementation of other dashed street safety projects, such as the Bedford Avenue bike lane.

The Argentos had thrown their support behind the campaign to “Keep McGuinness Moving,” even using one of their soundstages to host a neighborhood town hall (redesign supporters were blocked from entering the building). Reporting from THE CITY also found that two-thirds of the businesses listed as Keep McGuinness Moving supporters were actually LLCs with ties to Broadway Stages and the Argentos. Soon after the meeting, Gina Argento allegedly paid $2,500 to Ingrid Lewis-Martin through Zelle. ​

Lewis-Martin also allegedly texted Gina Argento that Make McGuinness Safe supporters “can kiss my ass.”

A truncated version of the redesign was finally allowed to go through last year, shortly after authorities had subpoenaed Lewis-Martin in another corruption case.

The Argentos and Lewis-Martin have denied any allegations of wrongdoing.