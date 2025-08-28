If you’re not leaving town for the long weekend, never fear! You can still keep plenty busy.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29

KIDS & COFFEE BACK TO SCHOOL EVENT

Make going back to school fun and mingle with fellow parents during an afternoon coffee hang rife with recipe swapping, sign DIYing, a wellness circle, and more at 3 p.m. at Artful Souls and Wellness. All ages welcome.

Free, RSVP here.

AN EVENING WITH SOUL SUMMIT MUSIC

ArtelFest is partnering with legendary house-party DJ collective Soul Summit Music for a free block party at McCarren ParkHouse to close out the summer. Vibe to live music and enjoy art (including live painting) starting at 7 p.m.

Free, information here.

NIGHT BLOOMERS

Enjoy a relaxing night of community storytelling and savoring life’s quieter moments at the 61 Franklin St. Community Garden. At 7 p.m., storyteller and performance artist Alexandria Rengifo will host an evening of stories and interactive portions for community members to share surrounded by greenery within the concrete jungle.

Free, information here.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30

MINDFULNESS FLOW & CREATIVE WORKSHOP

Take a break from laboring a few days early and soak up a quiet, grounded moment of meditation and flow in McCarren Park. At 11 a.m., join a guided mindfulness session followed by a creative workshop focusing on inner children and past selves.

Register for $28.52 here.

A DAY OF ELECTRONIC MUSIC IN MCCARREN

Dance the afternoon away or simply enjoy a soundtrack to sunbathing or sipping near McCarren Parkhouse starting at 3 p.m. From the afternoon into the evening, expect to hear over nine DJs playing a mix of of breaks, electro, house, and more united under the guiding them of “verdancy.” The hangout will move into Parkhouse at night to continue the fun.

Free, RSVP here.

KAN YAMA KAN FUNDRAISER

Have fun and support a good cause with a fundraiser for mutual aid efforts in Sudan at Blinky’s Bar. Starting at 5 p.m., five musicians will perform sets, 11 artists will have works like ceramics and prints for sale and on display, there will be tarot readings, food, and more. All money raised will go to Sunduq Al Sudan, which is currently working to support a children’s feeding program in Adré camp, and have previously provided money and supplies for Darfur emergency response rooms, food distribution in Tawila, and community development initiatives.

Get tickets for $28.52 here.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

NORTH BROOKLYN MUTUAL AID FUNDRAISER

Support NBK Mutual Aid and help grow their community initiatives by entering a raffle for prizes from local businesses and beyond, enjoying pop-up eats and good drinks, and getting a flash tattoo or tooth gem. Starting at 2 p.m. at Lise and Vito.

Free, information here.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31

420 YOGA

You may be chill, but are you cannabis-infused-yoga chill? If yes, or if you’d like to be, don’t miss a 90-minute “elevated,” 420-friendly Vinyasa yoga flow and meditation in a Greenpoint loft. The class will start at 2 p.m. with grounding and breathwork, incorporating herbal enhancement ahead of the gentle one-hour flow focused on stillness and deep focus. Pizza (of course!) will be provided by Williamsburg Pizza afterwards. BYO mat, water, and optional personal smoking materials.

Sign up for $25 here.

GREENPOINT ACADEMY OF MUSIC & ARTS OPENING

Greenpoint Academy of Music and Arts is celebrating its grand opening this weekend at 45 Newell Street. At 3 p.m., enjoy live music, mini performances, fun activities for kids, and delicious food and refreshments while getting to know the new music school in the neighborhood for students of all ages. Special launch-day discounts on lessons and trial classes will be available for those who sign up during the event.

Free, RSVP here.

DRAG-QUEEN HOSTED AXE THROWING

Werking > Working. Head to Bury the Hatchet at 8 p.m. to slay during the monthly fierce and fabulous hybrid of drag performances and axe throwing. Hosted by Phaedra Phaded, it’s the perfect way to spend LDW.

Free, RSVP here.