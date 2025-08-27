No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, AUGUST 28

Free Notary Services @ Greenpoint Library, 2 p.m.: Limit of three seals per signing, per day, non-commercial only. Valid photo ID with a signature is required. Do not sign your forms until in the presence of the notary.

End of Summer Celebration with Lavender Blues @ Greenpoint Library, 3 p.m.: Sing and dance at a family-friendly party featuring a performance of high-energy songs for babies and toddlers.

Once Bitten Burlesque @ Grace & Ruby’s, 8 p.m.: $17.85, get tickets here.

LDW Welcome Party @ Isola, 9 p.m.: Featuring DJs and hosts from NYC and Toronto. $27.23, get tickets here.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29

Kids & Coffee Back to School Event @ Artful Souls and Wellness, 3 p.m.: Make going back to school fun and mingle with fellow parents during an afternoon of recipe swapping, sign DIYing, a wellness circle, and more. All ages welcome. Free, RSVP here.

An Evening with Soul Summit Music @ McCarren Parkhouse, 7 p.m.: Free, information here.

Pure Chaos Comedy & Karaoke @ A Bar, 9 p.m.: Standup show hosted by Billy Prinsell, Raven Hugs, and Daniel Vezza and featuring Salma Zaky, Chewy May, Raja Krishnan, Marito Lopez, and Finessica. Followed by karaoke. $7.18, get tickets here.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30

Mindfulness Flow & Creative Workshop @ McCarren Park, 11 a.m.: Take a moment out of your long weekend to get grounded. Join a session of meditation and flow followed by an inner child/past self creative workshop. $28.52, register here.

North Brooklyn Mutual Aid Fundraiser @ Lise and Vito, 2 p.m.: Support NBK Mutual Aid and help grow their community initiatives by entering a raffle for prizes from local businesses and beyond, enjoying pop-up eats and good drinks, and getting a flash tattoo or tooth gem. Free, information here.

Summer’s End: A Day of Electronic Music in McCarren @ McCarren Parkhouse, 3 p.m.: Dance the afternoon away or just soak up a soundtrack to your sunbathing. Free, RSVP here.

Kan Yama Kan Fundraiser @ Blinky’s, 5 p.m.: Support relief efforts and mutual aid in Sudan during an evening of performances, art, raffles, and tarot readings. $28.52, get tickets here.

Reggae Rewind @ Kokomo, 11 p.m.: $17.85, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31

North Brooklyn Mutual Aid Fundraiser @ Lise and Vito, 2 p.m.: Day 2.

Greenpoint Academy of Music & Arts Opening @ 45 Newell St, 3 p.m.: Enjoy live music, mini performances, fun activities for kids, and delicious food and refreshments while getting to know the new music school in the neighborhood for students of all ages. Special launch-day discounts on lessons and trial classes will be available for those who sign up during the event. Free, RSVP here.

R&B Labor Day Party @ BK Backyard, 4 p.m.: Free entry before 6 p.m., get tickets here.

Slay! Drag Queen-Hosted Axe Throwing @ Bury the Hatchet, 8 p.m.: Werking > Working. What better way to spend LDW than by watching a drag performance and throwing axes? Free, RSVP here.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

LABOR DAY

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Weekly Japanese Study Meetup @ Spritzenhaus 33, 6:30 p.m.: Practice Japanese and improve fluency and consistency during a weekly study group with like-minded language learners. $10, sign up here.

St. Nick’s Alliance Housing Legal Clinic @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Learn your tenants’ rights! Consult with an experienced attorney about any specific housing legal concerns like fighting displacement and harassment.

The Roast of Gram Parsons @ Pete’s Candy Store, 8:30 p.m.: A dark comedy featuring the music of alt-rock country musician Gram Parsons. By donation, get tickets here.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Foraging Series for Teens @ Greenpoint Library, 1 p.m.: Learning about native plants is just as important in the city as it is in the pines. Teenagers 13 and up are invited to a foraging series led by Journei Bimwala exploring backyard botanicals and street trees. More information here.

The Wild Honey Pie Pizza Party with BENEE @ Paulie Gee’s, 7 p.m.: Take in the most Greenpoint-style dinner and a show ever. The Wild Honey Pie is hosting a pizza party concert with BENEE featuring unlimited Paulie Gee’s slices, free Spindrift soda, Grillo’s Pickles menu takeover, and curated mixed drinks. There’s also an after party! $70.43, get tickets here.

