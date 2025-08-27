If you’re walking down India Street on September 13, you’ll likely be greeted by an unusual sight—neighbors lunching around a table the size of a city block.

The Longest Table (in reality, several tables squished together) will soon set up in Greenpoint for an al fresco dining experience unlike any other. Local residents Emily Farris and Joanna Rodger are bringing the event to the neighborhood.

Farris had been admiring the concept for a while and reached out to NYCNext (the event’s parent organization) to start the initiative in Greenpoint.

“I finally put in a request to host one or help, and it just so happens that the day I met with Debbie from NYCNext, there was another Greenpointer, Joanna Rodger, who was interested in hosting as well!” Farris tells Greenpointers. “We met for coffee the following week and have been planning it for the past few months!”

The Longest Table is the brainchild of Maryam Banikarim, a Chelsea resident who wanted to bring neighbors together for a potluck meal (with the added whimsical twist of taking up a whole city block with enough tables and chairs to accommodate everyone). Since the first event in 2022, The Longest Table has spread across the globe.

Greenpoint has seen an enormous population boom over the past decade. Farris and Rodger hope to see neighbors from all walks of life at the event.

“One of the reasons I moved to Greenpoint was a love of the longtime Polish community,” said Farris. “With so much change over the past 10 years, we’d really love to bring together the long-time residents with the newer crowd, and just congregate on a beautiful summer day while meeting neighbors!”

“The longer I live on this earth the more I feel that community is the most important aspect of a good life, especially as a single parent,” added Rodger. “And it feels like we’re losing strong connections to one another, with modern/busy life, tech isolation, the after-effects of the pandemic, etc. I feel such a strong pull to gather people together and build relationships!”

Of course, even The Longest Table can only host so many people. Be sure to RSVP to reserve your spot (the event is capped at 500) for Saturday, September 13, from 1 to 3 pm. The event takes place on India Street, between Franklin and Manhattan.

And while the tables and chairs are provided, the grub is not, so bring your own food and drinks (better yet, bring them to share!) as well as plates and utensils.