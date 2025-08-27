Sol et Soleil (14 Bushwick Ave.) opened earlier this summer with a unique fusion of French and Mexican flavors, in a space previously home to Il Passatore.

The new Williamsburg restaurant celebrates “warmth, light, and bold flavor.” The website tells guests to “expect sunlit hospitality, playful elegance, and thoughtfully curated food and drinks in a space designed for joy.”

Steak with mole sauce at Sol et Soleil. Photo: Sol et Soleil

The unique newcomer was founded by French pastry chef Margaux Lebourgeois and Mexican chef Spencer Rea-Preciado, who both live nearby in Bushwick.

The menu is a mashup of the two chefs’ cultures. To start, there’s tuna tartare tostadas with avocado mousse, a roasted beet and citrus salad, and homemade bread. Mains include duck confit tacos, masa-breaded sea bass in a jalapeño lime beurre blanc, steak with mole sauce, and a burger with gruyère and charred jalapeño aioli.

The menu also offers two additional sides, pommes frites with chipotle mayo and esquites gratin, plus two desserts, dark chocolate mousse with mezcal-whipped ganache and corn-infused crème brûlée.

Sol et Soleil’s brunch menu includes items like chilaquiles, avocado tostada, homemade Mexican pan dulces, and tres leches pain perdu.

Sol et Soleil’s signature dessert, dark chocolate mousse. Photo: Sol et Soleil

Chef Lebourgeois and Chef Rea-Preciado try to use locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible at Sol et Soliel.

On the website, the chefs write, “Every day we make many decisions about what to include in our menu and every one of our food choices has an ethical and environmental impact. It is the best of coincidences that good food choices — those that are good for our land and people, for the environment, for the body and mind — are also delicious and enjoyable.”

Eggs for brunch at Sol et Soleil. Photo: Sol et Soleil

Currently, Sol et Soliel’s beverage menu lists non-alcoholic beer and wine, several mocktails, agua frescas, soda, and coffee drinks. The owners told Greenpointers that they are waiting on liquor license approval from the community board, likely by the end of October.

Sol et Soleil is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.