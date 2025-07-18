Good evening, Greenpointers.

We have been keeping tabs on several bar and restaurant openings over the past few months, and many of them just opened this week. Great news for Italian food lovers—I Cavallini, a new Italian spot from the Four Horsemen team, debuted on Grand Street. Stretch Pizza just opened a new location in Williamsburg.

New bar Foolproof offers 400 kinds of whiskey. The long-awaited Oberon finally opened, joining other new queer bars on a stretch of Williamsburg that some have now dubbed the LGBQE.

Frijoleros takes over the former Jungle Cafe spot with innovative cocktails and seafood dishes.

There were plenty of cool openings this past week, and unfortunately, some sad closures as well. Our Wicked Lady should be celebrating its tenth anniversary, but is sadly closing next week. Joining them next is the Pencil Factory. Stop by and pay your respects this weekend, while hitting up some of these other activities.

The NYC Ferry will soon update its routes and wants public feedback before finalizing the changes.

In more transportation news, a judge once again blocked the Adams administration from removing bike lane protections on Bedford Avenue. In Greenpoint, a driver hit a cyclist on a section of the redesigned McGuinness Boulevard…without bike lane protections.

The community might be divided on bike lanes, but stands united on one recent issue—no one likes the newly redesigned Park Church Co-op building (especially that off-center window).

In and around North Brooklyn

FYI, stay clear of the sludge boat!

A look at the changes being made to PS 34’s Polish language program.

The New York Times remembers Billy Jones, co-founder of Baby’s All Right who passed away recently.