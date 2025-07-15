Pride’s calendar month may be over, but queer spaces live on. Oberon, a LGBTQIA+-focused bar, opened last weekend on North 10th Street at Driggs Avenue.

Opened and operated by the team behind The Craic (and right around the corner), Oberon aims to be a “haven where heritage meets hedonism,” in their own words.

With neon lights, a red-lit bar, mirrors, and ample room to dance, Oberon offers itself up as a space dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community and self-expression. There’s a menu of specialty cocktails like a blood orange jalapeño margarita, ean arl-grey-infused gin-based drink, an espresso martini, plus beer, wine, non-alcoholic options, and mocktails.

Happy hour is all day on Mondays and from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. There’s also a small food menu to keep your dancing energy up.

Opening weekend featured six DJs spread across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and this weekend boasts even more.

Oberon is open 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday through Sunday, with plans to expand their hours soon.