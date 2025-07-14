Stretch Pizza (320 Kent Ave.) has opened its first Brooklyn outpost near Williamsburg’s Domino Park and the Refinery at Domino (300 Kent Ave.), where another newcomer, Birdee, is located.

In 2023, Chef Wylie Dufresne and Gadi Peleg opened the first Stretch Pizza in Manhattan and are currently working on opening a third. Chef Dufresne is best known for the acclaimed Manhattan restaurant wd~50, while Peleg founded Breads Bakery, known for Jewish pastries like babka and hamantaschen.

A summery selection from Stretch Pizza. Photo: Stretch’s Instagram

Two-year-old Stretch Pizza is known for Chef Dufresne’s unique twists on classic New York-style pies. In addition to the original location’s 20-inch pies, square pies, salads, and soft serve ice cream, the big news about the new Williamsburg outpost is the addition of slices.

The menu at the Domino Park location includes all the standards like the Classic NY, the Pepperoni, and the Stranger with sausage and peppers, plus more unique options like the Old Town with mushroom, muenster, garlic, cream, and pumpernickel, and the Everything Bagel with bacon, red onion, tomato sauce, and mozzarella.

Square pies come with pepperoni or Buffalo chicken, and there will also be a variety of seasonal pies.

Slices are offered in the form of the Classic NY, Pepperoni, Sausage and Peppers, Everything Bagel, and Mushroom Pesto.

Stretch Pizza’s Everything Bagel pizza. Photo: Stretch’s Instagram

“As at the original location, Dufresne is always studying and improving the pizza dough, creating layer upon layer of flavors with a variety of toppings, both traditional and newly-inspired,” the Stretch team said.

The menu concludes with mixed green and Caesar salads and seasonally-changing soft serve ice cream for dessert.

To drink, Stretch offers a selection of soft drinks, wine, beer, and cocktails.

A square pie from Stretch Pizza. Photo: Stretch’s Instagram

In addition to the Manhattan and East River views, Stretch’s new spot dons comfortable red chairs and a 30-foot long stainless steel counter overlooking the kitchen. It’s “meant to feel like a modern-day take on classic pizza parlor” and “designed to be seamlessly integrated into the park,” according to the team.

Stretch’s Brooklyn location is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon until 9 p.m.