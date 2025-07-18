At 8:25 pm last night, emergency services responded to a call that a driver had hit a cyclist on McGuinness Boulevard and Green Street.

Details are limited, though the FDNY confirmed that the cyclist was transported to NYU Langone. Their condition is unknown.

Greenpointers also contacted the NYPD, who did not have any additional details.

Notably, while last year’s McGuinness redesign added bike lane protections along much of the thoroughfare, the incident occurred in the northern section that was excluded from many of the changes.

The redesign added a parking lane to the southern section spanning from Meeker Avenue to Calyer Street, which helps separate cyclists from traffic. The section from Calyer to the Pulaski Bridge keeps the two lanes of traffic in both directions (one of which is supposed to turn into a parking lane on nights and weekends).