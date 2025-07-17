The NYC Ferry plans to update its routes and wants to incorporate your feedback.

The NYC Economic Development Corporation will update the routes for the first time since 2017, which the agency says will speed up service. They put forward a new proposal, now open for public comment until Labor Day.

How might this impact Greenpoint? Currently, the NYC Ferry plans to split up the East River route (the one that runs through Greenpoint and Williamsburg) into two sections, A and B. The B route will serve Greenpoint, as well as stops at Wall St./Pier 11, DUMBO/Fulton Ferry, South Williamsburg, and East 34th Street.

The proposed changes to the East River route. Image via NYC EDC website.

The East River stops at Hunter’s Point South and North Williamsburg will run along the A route, along with Wall St./Pier 11, DUMBO/Fulton Ferry, and East 34th Street. NYC Ferry says that this separation “means more seats are available in both directions when the ferry reaches Greenpoint.”

Considering the headache soon to be wrought by more G train closures on nights and weekends, our access to the NYC Ferry is a silver lining in our transportation situation, so we’re eager to see if these proposed changes will help speed things up.

Questions, comments, or concerns? Fill out this ferry feedback form here.