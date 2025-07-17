Another weekend is here! And aside from the usual tried-and-true bar hopping, park lounging, and standing in bakery lines, there are a bunch of other things going on locally.

ALL WEEKEND

OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL FEAST

The Giglio (Courtesy of OLMC Feast)

The beloved local tradition wraps up on Sunday after a nearly two-week run. The celebration of Italian-American culture features the world-famous Dancing of the Giglio amidst carnival rides, games, Italian food and treats, and various vendors. This weekend will boast a mechanical bull, as well as a freestyle performance on Friday, Italian and American music performance on Saturday, and the Old Timer’s Giglio on Sunday.

FRIDAY, JULY 18

FUROSHIKI TIE-DYE WORKSHOP

Get back into tie dye with the Shibori method, a popular Japanese technique used for 600 years, particularly on kimonos. CIBONE O’TE is hosting a workshop led by experienced kimono dyer Yukimasa Otsuki from ANDO Co., Ltd at 11:30 a.m. You’ll learn to create your own Furoshiki, a traditional Japanese wrapping cloth that can also be used as decor or wherever you’d use other textiles.

Register for $108.55 here.

TEAK 1-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

If you’re a fine furniture and home goods purveyor, join Teak in celebrating their first anniversary in true Scandi hygge fashion. From 6 to 9 p.m., enjoy drinks, music, and birthday treats from Teak NY’s resident cafe, Falu House. There are also rumored to be a few surprises.

RSVP for free here.

KATIE BACON EXHIBITION OPENING

Step into an abstracted world of color, memory, and nature as painted by artist Katie Bacon during an exhibit at Java Studios. With an opening night party from 6 to 9 p.m., the Inner Wild exhibit features landscape-inspired paintings exploring both the outer world and emotional terrain within.

SATURDAY, JULY 19

FAMILY STORYTIME

Have a little family friendly Saturday morning with storytime at the Greenpoint Library. At 10:30 a.m., all ages are welcome to partake in reading, singing songs, listening, and learning.

The event is free to attend, and no RSVP is required.

PICKLING 101

Pickles are undoubtedly having a moment (see: Popeye’s Pickle Lemonade), and whether you’re new to the bandwagon or a lifetime fan, you can learn how to make your own pickles and other fermented goodies at 12:15 p.m. in the McCarren Demo Garden. Artist and climate enthusiast Amy Pekal will lead the session and teach how to harvest, prepare, and ferment cucumbers, zucchini, and more vegetables.

RSVP here.

CHA SESSIONS

Learn more about tea and its deeply steeped history in Chinese culture during Cha Sessions at 4 p.m. at Clown Show Prison Books and Fine Objects. Hosted by two tea enthusiasts, the session will practice the art of brewing with care, noticing the leaves, learning their stories, and sharing in a process that’s been passed down for centuries. This is a chance to enjoy, reflect, and connect — and questions are welcome!

Register by donation here.

SUNDAY, JULY 20

ROOFTOP YOGA

Sweat and socialize during a community rooftop yoga session at 10 a.m. at Williamsburg Green Rooftop. This all-levels flow will incorporate balance, strength, flexibility, and breath. Post-flow, there will be eating, drinking, socializing, and relaxing. There will also be plenty of goodies like yoga mats and towels (to keep), vitamin B12 shots, Mush overnight oats, protein bars, a beauty kit, and more.

Register for $35.98 here.