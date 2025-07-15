Foolproof (476 Driggs Ave.), a new whiskey-forward cocktail bar, opened this past weekend in Williamsburg. The new bar hopes to bring an unpretentious, pairing-driven approach to whiskey drinkers in the neighborhood.

Foolproof was founded by sommelier and bartender Andy Lock and features a list of over 400 whiskeys, plus a focused cocktail menu and a seasonal food program designed with pairing in mind.

The bar has a warm atmosphere with leather banquettes, clean lines, and a layout meant to invite people to settle in. The team told Greenpointers that the space was designed to feel like “a neighborhood hangout—with a serious back bar.”

Foolproof’s salmon tartare. Photo: Foolproof

Foolproof’s food menu starts with snacks like house-spiced corn nuts, warm French onion dip, chicken liver mousse, a baguette pizza, and a relish tray. There are three salad options including one made of cucumber rolls with cheese, pomegranate and balsamic-infused compressed watermelon, muhammara, pickled watermelon rind, and mint oil.

The menu continues with tuna tartare, salmon tartare, and filet mignon carpaccio, plus a meat and cheese board. There are three sandwiches including two vegetarian options with mushroom or burrata and a French dip. The menu concludes with three desserts including whiskey dates with walnut cream and chocolate coating.

Foolproof’s unique cucumber salad. Photo: Foolproof

Foolproof’s drink menu offers a long list of cocktails, most made with whiskey, but some with rum, mezcal, and amaro. One highlight is a barrel-aged Manhattan with Rebel Straight 100 proof rye, Maurin Quina, and orange bitters. Another is the Jack Rose with Laird’s Bottled in Bond apple brandy, Ardbeg Wee Beastie Scotch, grenadine, and lemon.

Foolproof’s Manhattan. Photo: Foolproof

There is also a section of original Foolproof creations like Salad Days with Brennivin, Suze, tomato water, and rice vinegar, and the Coffee & Brunch with brown butter-washed Bushmills, coffee liqueur, and espresso.

Foolproof’s reserve list of cocktails includes four options ranging from $36 to $48. There’s a truffle old-fashioned with black truffle-infused Prunier VSOP Grande Champagne Cognac, and chocolate bitters, and the Last Jedi with Chartreuse V.E.P. Green, G.E. Massenez Kirschwasser, Kyoto Distillery Ki No Bi Go dry gin, and lime oleo.

Foolproof’s Paloma. Photo: Foolproof

Three no-proof cocktails include a shrub and soda, a hibiscus spritz, and a shandy with Sierra Nevada Hop Splash, grapefruit, cinnamon, and honey.

A generous list of beer and cider includes traditional options like Red Stripe, interesting cider like Rekorderlig pear cider, plus non-alcoholic Athletic Brewing lager.

The inviting interior of Foolproof. Photo: Foolproof

Foolproof is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. Brunch is served from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.