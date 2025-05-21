Summer means outdoor movies!

Paramount+ Movie Nights in Brooklyn returns to bring another slate of classic flicks to parks across Brooklyn (but we’re Greenpointers, so we’re only concerned with the McCarren Park line up). Brooklyn Magazine is co-sponsoring the event series.

McCarren Park’s lineup has a bonus co-sponsor with PlutoTV, a streaming service who, frankly, punches above its weight with free programming. That particular sponsor might explain the somewhat random slate of films scheduled for our local park, Shutter Island (June 13), American Hustle (June 20), and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (June 27).

No specific showtime provided just yet, but we can safely assume it depends on the sunset.

We’re alerting Nathan Fielder, champion of the nearby Alligator Lounge, that his nemesis might be encroaching on his territory.