Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

We should be in that home stretch before summer officially begins (June 21 date be damned, the return of Greenpoint Open Studios is how we mark the new season). It won’t be the warmest Memorial Day weekend on the books, but that’s how the cookie crumbles.

Need ideas about what to do during the long weekend? Consult our roundup. Our plans include seeing a new revival of You Can’t Take It With You, starting tonight at Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research.

Grand Street staple Bozu closes after 21 years (if you guessed the reason was landlord-related, you’d sadly be correct).

Big Night got a big renovation recently and shared a fun recipe for our Community Cookbook series. Christina’s has rebranded as Retro Polish Restaurant, with much of the same great food, but a more extensive wine list.

The DOT added a new crosswalk to make it easier to cross from one section to another in McCarren Park. In other McCarren news, free movie nights will return next month.

Apollo Laundry and Cafe has been open for the past month or so on Franklin Street.

Mayor Eric Adams stopped by Williamsburg for a town hall last night. Did your invite get lost? Ours too!

Finally, we have some sad news to share. Greg Walsh, known as the neighborhood’s resident Santa Claus, passed away this week. You might have seen him at our annual holiday market or Christmas tree stands around the city. He was a kind-hearted man, and Greenpointers will greatly miss him.

In and around North Brooklyn

Gertie will depart Williamsburg in search of a new location.

A 12-year-old brought an unloaded firearm to a local school. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

It turns out the real mirage was thinking that this venue would open on time!!!

