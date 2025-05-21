A new laundromat has arrived on Franklin Street.

Apollo Laundry and Cafe, not to be confused with the nearby Apollo Express Laundromat (or even Apollo Bagels, but that might go without saying), recently soft opened its doors at 137 Franklin Street.

According to signage on the door, Apollo Laundry and Cafe offers wash and fold, dry cleaning, and shirt pressing. Opening hours are 7 am to 10 pm, Monday through Sunday.

The retail space has sat vacant for years. A banner advertising the incoming laundromat had adorned the front since 2022.

It’s unclear whether the cafe aspect of the business has launched yet.