If you frequent McCarren Park, you’re likely familiar with the area of Bedford Avenue where the tennis courts end and the baseball fields begin, bifurcated by the street. It’s a natural place to cross, but one that requires jaywalking (a time-honored, but not entirely safe hallmark of city living).

The city’s Department of Transportation just made it a little easier for pedestrians to pass with a new crosswalk in the middle of the street.

“McCarren Park is a popular destination for recreation, though its long blocks mean visitors often must walk far distances to cross the street safely,” a DOT spokesperson told Greenpointers. “This new mid-block crossing will make it significantly easier to access nearby tennis courts and ball fields while also enhancing safety by better managing traffic through the corridor.”

According to Reddit, work crews have already started making adjustments to the street.