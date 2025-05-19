The longstanding Japanese spot Bozu (296 Grand St.) will close after 21 years in operation.

Bozu’s owners left a notice on the restaurant’s door and on the restaurant’s website, sharing that their last day would be June 21.

Bozu served Japanese small plates, featuring their signature Sushi Bombs.

“When we opened in 2004—back when Grand Street was still pretty rough—my partner Shinji and I built this place by hand. We had nothing but anxiety and a dream, so we worked like crazy,” said Makoto Suzuki. “We’ve been incredibly lucky to serve you, laugh with you, and create memories we’ll never forget.”

Suzuki told patrons that Bozu could not come to an agreement with their landlord regarding a lease renewal, an issue plaguing other well-established spots. Marlow & Sons and Pencil Factory both cited landlord disputes as their primary reason for closing, even though both have been around for a while with a dedicated clientele.

Fans of the restaurant might take heart in knowing that Bozu will continue its delivery and catering services at Brooklyn Ball Factory (95 Montrose Ave.)