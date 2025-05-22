Happy unofficial start of summer! It hasn’t necessarily felt like it, weather-wise, this week, but it looks like we may be turning a corner soon. Cheers to that.

FRIDAY, MAY 23

ASL STORYTIME

Greenpoint Library‘s Voices Off ASL Storytime is back at 10:30 a.m. The program for kids aged 0 to 5 features an interactive session of stories, movement, rhymes, and music designed for early learners and their families (both bilingual and curious about ASL) and led by Erin, a deaf performer.

The program is free with registration here; limited walk-in spots will be available on the morning of.

POETRY OPEN MIC

Start your weekend off with some snaps or present some prose of your own during a poetry open mic from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Macha Studio. Whether you’re a seasoned poet or trying it out for the first time, everyone is welcome to share in a cozy, judgment-free space! Featured poet and witty regular Jon Berger will lead the evening before passing the mic. Drinks will be available via suggested donation. DM @macha.poetry to participate or sign up in store.

Get free tickets here.

SATURDAY, MAY 24

POSTNATAL IN THE PARK

If you’ve recently given birth or have a little one on the way, first of all, congrats. Secondly, receive some prenatal or postpartum support and community

— particularly around baby feeding — during Postnatal in the Park from Linden Movement Lab from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in McCarren. Expert doula and lactation consultant Janel Martir will share practical skills on feeding, latching, milk supply, and more while Linden Movement Lab founder and yoga/movement professional Claire Baum will lead the group through stretches and breathwork to release pain and tension from the postures of feeding, carrying, and baby wearing. 10% of event proceeds will be donated to Black Mamas Matter.

Register for $49.87 here.

PET ADOPTION EVENT

Bring home your new best friend thanks to a pet adoption event at Buddy’s Dog Den. From 12 to 4 p.m., dogs, cats, and kittens will be available to adopt via the Animal Care Centers of NYC’s mobile truck.

COFFEE SHOP GROOVE

Enjoy a mid-weekend reset at Hide and Seek‘s Coffee Shop Groove presented by 294 Groove from 3 to 8 p.m. Meet and mingle with fellow creatives, get some work done, play games, drink some coffee, and enjoy good food and music from emerging DJs. Want to play music of your own? Decks will be open from 6 to 8 (your USB or laptop to plug in). DM @242.groove to sign up.

Get free tickets here.

CYANOTYPE WORKSHOP

Make your own unique piece of art during a cyanotype workshop hosted by Memor at Sudestada from 3 to 5 p.m. This session will dig into the solar-powered form of printmaking with specially primed surfaces to create shadows and shape, resulting in a blue print playing between positive and negative space. Materials will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own fiber materials and objects to work with and practice on. Objects will also become part of a larger installation in the fall. Bites and beverages will also be provided.

Get $85 tickets here.

BLINDFOLDED PARTNER DANCE

Plenty of us are guilty of dancing with beer goggles on, but what about actually, legitimately blindfolded? From 6 to 9 p.m., SAMADHI is hosting Dance/Surrender, a workshop for doing just that. D/S is an experiential workshop exploring dance between dynamics of leadership and surrender through movement, presence, and trust to form deeper connections (only the “follows” will be blindfolded) through the intentionally curated class. There will be a teaching portion followed by open dance.

Get tickets from $44.52 here.

SUNDAY, MAY 25

BK BACKYARD BLOCK PARTY

Few things say “MDW” like a block party. BK Backyard is hosting one from 2 to 10 p.m. with live sets from local DJs, specialty curated cocktails, and an open-air dance floor to kick off the season.

Get tickets for $28.47 here.

NOOSPHERE ARTS SEASON OPENING

Enjoy the impeccable vibes of art and dance at sunset during NOoSPHERE Arts‘ season opener We Are Nature: The Microcosmic Dance at 6:15 p.m. Choreographer in residence Petra Zanki will present a new duet performance followed by a live set from all-women salsa band Lulada Club on the rooftop.

Get tickets from $25 here.