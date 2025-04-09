The Tiny Scientist (252 Driggs Ave.) is a science-focused space for kids ages 5 – 10 that offers after-school classes, summer camp, events, and birthday parties.

The owner, Julie G., founded The Tiny Scientist ten years ago and now runs four locations in Brooklyn. The newest outpost is the Greenpoint location which opened in February.

Julie was a teacher for almost a decade before realizing that she longed for “creative freedom” to teach kids about the world around them. She’s a mom herself and a licensed, state-certified teacher with degrees in Biology, Education, and Math and Science Elementary Education. Her mission is to “bring out the inner scientist inherent in every child.”

A student at The Tiny Scientist’s mini medical school. Photo: The Tiny Scientist

Elia Lara, a teacher and marketing lead at The Tiny Scientist, told Greenpointers that during The Tiny Scientist’s hands-on classes, camps, and events, children conduct experiments about a wide variety of things, talk about their observations with classmates, and make playful messes. “We interweave state standards and hands-on science fun to create our variety of programs,” she said.

A student at The Tiny Scientist learning about bubbles. Photo: The Tiny Scientist

The Tiny Scientist’s “state-standard aligned” after-school classes include hands-on science and STEM challenges, as well as outdoor activities.

The classes are designed for students ages 5 – 10 and take place Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. There is also after-care until 6:30 p.m. and local school pickup available. Classes are differentiated by age group and grade. For example, Pre-K students are together, kindergarten through second grade students are together, and third through fifth grade students are together.

Students at The Tiny Scientist’s summer camp during a detective-themed week. Photo: The Tiny Scientist

The Tiny Scientist’s summer camp is designed for ages 5 – 9 and costs $715 per week. The camp runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Early drop off at 8:30 a.m. and extended care until 5:30 p.m. is also available.

Each week of the summer camp focuses on a different theme. Lara told Greenpointers that some popular themes include Dinosaur Uproar, Super Sleuths, Planetarium Imaginarium, Spa Zone, Nature Rangers, and Mad Science Lab.

A scientist-themed birthday party at The Tiny Scientist. Photo: The Tiny Scientist

Birthday parties are offered on the weekends year-round at The Tiny Scientist. Families can pick from a variety of themes. Lara told Greenpointers that the new Greenpoint location has already hosted multiple parties.

The Tiny Scientist also hosts events like PJ Parties for ages 4-10. The Greenpoint location is offering a PJ Party on April 25 with a focus on Candy Chemistry. The party is 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. and costs $55 per child, including pizza and juice.