Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

National Endowment for the Arts rescinded grants for artistic organizations across the country, under the direction of the Trump administration. At least two local organizations lost critical funding.

Community support for the arts takes on a newfound urgency, and these next few weeks present plenty of opportunities to show up, from a Banker Street block party to stopping into the soon-to-close STORM Books & Candy. For other events of note, our weekend roundup has some great recommendations on deck.

And if you’re looking for a bit of hope on the horizon, we covered how local residents (even teens!) are leading the fight against climate change. A group of El Puente students are biking from Brooklyn to Boston as part of the 2025 Youth Bike Summit. Several New York state elected officials signed an open letter calling on National Grid to shut down its Greenpoint facility.

A last-minute challenger has entered the Democratic primary race for city council, against incumbent Lincoln Restler.

We took a look back at a 1963 contest to….find the youngest mother in Greenpoint. Spoiler alert, we did not find the winner.

The moms and mother figures in your life would probably enjoy these honey-orange cinnamon rolls from Think Coffee, but if you’re not much of a chef, consult our handy guide to Mother’s Day dining. And in more perennial dining options, a new Afghan cafe just opened on McGuinness Boulevard, and Smør Bakery will soon bring a taste of Scandinavia to East Williamsburg.

In and around North Brooklyn

There’s a new hot dog eating contest taking place tonight at the Mallard Drake.

What is going on with this building at 80 Ainslie Street?

This Williamsburg dry cleaners closed without notice, and now customers say they can’t find their stuff.