Mother’s Day weekend is here in Greenpoint. And whether you’re celebrating mom, yourself, or none of the above, there’s plenty to do (both relevant to Mother’s Day or entirely not). Get out and enjoy the (mostly) great weather!

ALL WEEKEND

SHOP SMALL GREENPOINT

Shop Small Greenpoint is winding down this weekend, with its final day on Sunday. This year’s crawl features 39 local businesses — like Dandelion Wines, Drama Club, Last Place on Earth, and more — available to be stamped on your passport for prizes when you spend $10 at any participating shop. Of course, don’t let that stop you from patronizing these local spots once the crawl is over.

Learn more about the crawl and where to get your passport card here.

FRIDAY, MAY 9

PUP GALA

Trade designer for Dachsunds with a fashion event that’s more your pedigree (if you’re a dog lover, that is). JoJo & Co Pet Club is throwing the Pup Gala, an evening of paws, play, and pup-focused fun from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dogs and their owners can mix, mingle, and pose on the red carpet while enjoying bites, games, giveaways, and a costume contest with prizes. A portion of proceeds will support a local dog rescue.

The event is free, but donations are appreciated. RSVP here.

ARTFUL SOULS 1-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Artful Souls & Wellness is celebrating a year in the neighborhood with live music, DJs, and a general good time from 8 p.m. to midnight. The event is BYOB and the cost of tickets will benefit their mission to serve the community through art and wellness.

Get $10 tickets here.

MENTAL HEALTH & COMEDY NIGHT

May is Mental Health Awareness Month! In honor of that fact, enjoy an evening of arts and comedy at The Brooklyn Lantern at Box House Hotel starting at 8:30 p.m. (doors at 8). The evening features the pilot screening of Good Not Great, a new original series by comedian Matt Pavich and director/cinematographer Nick von Gremp about a bipolar comedian navigating mania, addiction, and ambition in NYC. There will also be standup sets and live music performances.

Get $30 tickets here.

SATURDAY, MAY 10

MORNING BIRD WALK

Saturday is World Migratory Bird Day and the weather is looking amazing for it. Enjoy a beginner-friendly community bird walk from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Marsha P. Johnson State Park with guided educators pointing out various local and visiting species. Kids are allowed, though those under 16 must be supervised by an adult. Binoculars will be provided.

RSVP for free here.

ROOFTOP YOGA

Take in the sights of Greenpoint from above and get centered with an open-level community yoga class in Greenpoint Library‘s rooftop garden from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The class will be led by instructors from local studio New Love City and mats will be provided, though you can feel free to bring your own. Sunscreen and other adequate solar protection is recommended!

Register for free here.

ECO-FICTION LAB

If yoga isn’t necessarily your thing, stay inside the library for an Eco-Fiction Lab from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. designed to use fiction as a design tactic for imagining and shaping ecological change in urban environments. To start, the series will focus on Newtown Creek and envisioning its future, led by Alberto Martinez Garcia and Andrea Molina Cuadro of Latent Ecologies, a NYC-based collective that advocates for designing symbiotic relationships between humans and non-humans in the urban context. Participants of all ages are welcome to share hopes and perspectives, and they ask that everyone wears weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable walking or working shoes.

YOGA BLOCK PARTY

More yoga! And it’s also free! Enjoy some more Oms and flows at ground level during an all-level Yoga Block Party in McGolrick Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. At Yoga Block Party’s first outdoor event of the season, you can expect a vibey Vinyasa flow and special musical guests.

RSVP here.

PSC METAL FESTIVAL

Been desperate to hear some live metal in the neighborhood since St. Vitus closed down? The Polish and Slavic Center is hosting their second metal experience filled to the brim with headbanging, mosh pits, and epic performances from 7 p.m. to midnight. Featuring thrash, death, black metal, and more (including a Metallica cover band), local metalheads can rest assured they’ll leave satisfied.

Get $12.51 tickets here.

SUNDAY, MAY 11

MOTHER’S DAY AT THE MOVIES

Are you a mom to little ones or are looking to treat one who is? Stuart Cinema & Cafe is offering up a relaxing, but fun-filled morning of breakfast pastries, complimentary sangria and gift bags for moms, and a screening of Disney’s Brave. Sip and soak up some quiet movie time starting at 10 a.m.

Get tickets starting at $12.51 here.

BUBBLY & BUTTERCREAM

Who doesn’t love a free cupcake and bubbly?! The WonderMart is holding an in-store tasting event with Brooklyn-based LMM Baking Co. from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Founder Lisa Mendelson will be on site with freshly baked mini cupcakes and glasses of Prosecco to enjoy while you browse and shop. There will also be full-size cupcakes available for purchase in chocolate with fresh raspberry buttercream and vanilla with zesty lemon curd buttercream flavors.

RSVP for free here.

BIKE SKILLS 101: LEARN TO RIDE

With temperatures rising, bike lanes expanding, open streets calling your name, and the L train doing… whatever it’s doing, there’s no better time to learn to bike. Bike New York is hosting a fun and supportive beginner-friendly Bike Skills 101 class in McCarren Park from 2 to 4 p.m. Adults and mature teens can learn how to balance, pedal, start, stop, and steer a bike, as well as adjust a helmet for proper fit. Loaner bikes and helmets will be provided.

Sign up here.

YONCÉ LISTENING PARTY

If you couldn’t get Cowboy Carter tour tickets, here’s an alternative. BIPOC arts collective TAONA is throwing the “ultimate Beyoncé-inspired experience” at 66 Greenpoint Avenue from 5 to 9 p.m. The activation will celebrate Beyoncé’s musical legacy with a showcase of art installations paired with music, a live DJ, movie screening, and curated drink menu.

Get $7.16 tickets here.