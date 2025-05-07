Smør, a cafe with locations in the East Village and Clinton Hill, will soon open an additional outpost in East Williamsburg (155 Powers St.)

Smør is the brainchild of two guys named Sebastian (last names Perez and Bangsgaard) who both grew up in Denmark and now call New York City home. They started Smør in 2019, hoping to bring a taste of home to the city.

“We missed the food we were brought up on and wanted to share that with people over here,” Sebastian Perez told Greenpointers. “We also wanted our spaces to cater to the general people and be more of a neighborhood spot (most Scandinavian places, at least back then were fancy Michelin starred restaurants charging $$$$! We wanted to be something more casual and approachable — think hygge!)”

Perez says every Smør looks a little different. The East Village bakery, headed by Rowan Gill, has a sit down restaurant next door, while Clinton Hill is only a restaurant. The new location in Williamsburg will be another bakery, open from 8 am to 5 pm.

“We’ll offer our bakery menu: egg sandwiches, avocado toast, salmon & co., lots of breakfast options, pastries — cardamom buns, laminated pastries, doughnuts, a variety of sourdoughs and other breads, coffee and other beverages,” says Perez. “We’ll also have a little provisions section like we have in the East Village. There may also be some unique items as well as specials!”

The team is currently targeting a late spring opening.