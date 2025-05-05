Local bookstore and community space STORM Books and Candy (118 Norman Ave.) announced sadly that this month would be the store’s last, but did not give a reason why. They will officially shut their doors on June 5. STORM shared the news on Instagram and in an email to subscribers.

“This past month was our one year anniversary and all events felt celebratory. Proving that a space like STORM is able to exist and resist in a city like NY,” they wrote. ”That a place that values images and stories from creative artists, thinkers and researchers and people throughout the diaspora of the SWANA region has its crowd here, and was a need that was waiting to be filled.”

STORM took over a long-vacant space on Norman Avenue and revived it with books, poetry, art, and plenty of workshops and events highlighting SWANA (Southwest Asia and North Africa) creators. In a nod to the storefront’s past, they kept the stained glass candy sign and even stocked some candy.

Until June 5, swing by the space to check out some upcoming events, such as a Mother’s Day panel discussion about the intersection of art and motherhood (space is limited, be sure to RSVP). After June 5, the store will take a break on fulfilling online orders for the next couple of months.