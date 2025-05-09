It’s a family affair for a new all-day Afghan cafe on McGuinness Boulevard, which officially opened this past week.

Cravings Cafe (316 McGuinness Blvd.) features a mix of Afghan cuisine as well as other deli fare.

Owner Maz Afghanzada left his corporate job last year to take up the family business, which he first started helping with at age fourteen. His family has nearly 40 years of experience running restaurants in New York City. They operate Ariana in Hell’s Kitchen, Kabul Grill in Long Island, and Sami’s Kebab House in Astoria — the titular Sami is also involved in Cravings.

Afghanzada found the location on McGuinness Boulevard by chance.

“I was on my way to visit my uncle Sam. I ended up taking Greenpoint Avenue onto McGuinness and just stopping for pizza and I saw this empty little space that looked like it had seen better days. And believe me when I say it was a hugeee overhaul to get this off the ground,” he tells Greenpointers. “I was projecting to open within six months but after a deep dive on what needed to be repaired and brought to code I realized it would take a year or maybe even longer.”

It took some time to come together, but Afghanzada says his passion for his vision carried him through to the finish line. Cravings Cafe features traditional cuisine, but with a few twists such as burgers and burritos.

“On top of the Afghan food, we’re doing a little bit of a breakfast menu as well with bagels, muffins, and an assortment of donuts, croissants, bear claws, as well as danishes!” Afghanzada said.

For now, hours are 8am until 10pm but subject to change.