Good afternoon, Greenpointers

Earth Day was this past Tuesday, but many local groups are paying homage to Mother Nature this upcoming weekend. You’ll find plenty of these events and activities listed in our weekend roundup. We took a deeper dive into one in particular—the City Nature Challenge, inspiring citizen scientists everywhere to note the biodiversity in their own backyards.

And speaking of your own backyard, a new pilot program allows Greenpoint residents to clear the storm drains and help mitigate flood risk (a topic that becomes more and more pertinent with each passing Earth Day and the growing threat of climate change).

As you weave in and out of our local parks, consider the work it took to bring them to life. NBK Parks Alliance will commemorate the changes wrought by the 2005 waterfront rezoning with an all-day event in May. And in regards to another kind of greenery, Greenpoint’s first legal cannabis dispensary opened on Manhattan Avenue this week.

Another Manhattan Avenue opening to have on your radar: Montemug, inspired by Montenegro’s coffee culture. We got the scoop on two new restaurants from Williamsburg’s 42 Hotel. As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe for you.

Are you a current or aspiring small business owner? The North Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce’s new Small Business Expo is here to help!

A man was stabbed on Norman Avenue on Monday; he is expected to recover.

