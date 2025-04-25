Our local streets have long been plagued by chronic street flooding, a phenomenon further intensified by the ongoing climate crisis. Take matters into your own hands with a new pilot program from the city’s Department of Environmental Protection, launching first in Greenpoint before hopefully expanding to other neighborhoods.

The DEP and City Council Member Lincoln Restler recently announced the Adopt-a-Catch Basin program, which encourages neighbors to monitor their nearest storm drains and make sure they are functioning properly.

“The program seeks volunteers to help keep catch basin grates clear of debris, ensuring that rainwater can flow freely into the City’s sewer system,” a press release reads. “Participating Greenpointers receive a toolkit and a guide to help them maintain their designated catch basins.”

Volunteering requires a commitment of clearing the basin once a month for a full year. Once they clear the basin, volunteers then report their observations to the DEP.

Catch basins capture stormwater and carry it to one of the city’s 14 wastewater treatment plants. When they get clogged, the water cannot flow and instead accumulates into a flood.

Interested? Apply here.