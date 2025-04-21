A 29-year-old male was stabbed inside 197 Norman Avenue this morning, the NYPD confirmed to Greenpointers.

Police received a 911 call around 11:34 am. When they arrived at the scene, they found the 29-year-old had been stabbed in the leg and slashed in the wrist. A spokesperson for the NYPD was not able to share additional details about the perpetrator’s identity or whether or not they were known to the victim.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition. Additionally, a 36-year-old female was brought to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull with for an evaluation; no injuries reported.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.