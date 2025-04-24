Greenpoint and Williamsburg are home to many beloved small businesses, but with inflation and rising rents, many businesses find themselves up against perilous conditions.

So it’s an opportune time for the North Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce to launch its first ever hyper-local Small Business Expo, taking place at the Arlo Williamsburg (96 Wythe Ave.) next Tuesday, April 29.

Small business owners can expect tabling from local resources (NYC Small Business Services, NYC Dept. of Worker & Customer Protection, Freelancers Union, and Brooklyn Allied Bars & Restaurants to name a few), panel discussions with local entrepreneurs, and networking opportunities.

The networking kicks into high gear after 5 pm, when participants are invited to Arlo’s Bar at Sungold for a happy hour event (which includes a free drink). The happy hour also includes a raffle, with prizes from Catbird Jewelry, Heatonist, YMCA, and a membership to the North Brooklyn Chamber.

“This event is designed to support and empower our local business owners & operators by answering your questions, sharing valuable information, and making important introductions,” the event listing reads.

Whether you are a current business owner and/or operator or an aspiring entrepreneur ready to strike out on your own, North Brooklyn Chamber’s Small Business Expo is the place where you can come with questions and leave with answers to topics ranging from navigating government, M/WBE certification, commercial lease assistance, preparing to open, F&B industry partnership, neighborhood trends and improvement, and free coaching from industry experts and successful entrepreneurs.

Admission is FREE with RSVP so reserve your spot now, get valuable information, and meet your fellow North Brooklynites!

North Brooklyn Chamber‘s 2025 Small Business Expo is a free event, made possible (in part) through a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration that was obtained for their Love Local program, launched during the early stages of the pandemic. Originally formed in 1930 as the Greenpoint Chamber of Commerce (before rebranding 15 years ago), the North Brooklyn Chamber is an all-volunteer run non-profit organization that advocates, supports, and educates for the business community in the North Brooklyn neighborhoods of Greenpoint, Williamsburg, and Bushwick.