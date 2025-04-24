Montemug (387 Manhattan Ave.), a coffee shop inspired by Montenegro’s strong coffee culture, opened earlier this month in Williamsburg.

Montemug is run by Williamsburg locals, Sladjana and Ivan. The pair have been operating Monteman Barber (422 Graham Ave.) for four years, which has allowed them to connect with the neighborhood. Now, they’re excited to share their passion for coffee with the community.

A cortado and a treat at Montemug. Photo: Montemug

Sladjana and Ivan told Greenpointers that during their childhood, they were “surrounded by a deep sense of hospitality, where coffee isn’t rushed, and every cup is a chance to connect.”

“We wanted to bring a dash of coffee culture from back home, where people truly enjoy their time spent sipping coffee,” the duo said.

Coffee and a muffin at Montemug. Photo: Montemug

Montemug was designed to feel “warm and welcoming,” allowing locals to linger. The shop’s thoughtful details, soft tones, and relaxed vibe invite customers to slow down, “just like back home,” Sladjana and Ivan said.

The owners told Greenpointers that Montemug’s “inviting vibe” and their “attention to detail” sets the newcomer apart from the multitude of coffee shops in North Brooklyn.

Customers enjoying their time at Montemug in Williamsburg. Photo: Montemug

In addition to java drinks, Montemug offers a small selection of pastries and muffins. The shop partners with a company that specializes in Italian and French-style flaky croissants. So far, the most popular item on Montemug’s food menu has been the pistachio and chocolate croissant.

“We’re also working on adding options that remind us of back home where prosciutto and cheese are part of traditional breakfast plate,” Sladjana and Ivan said.

The pair is hoping to add summery speciality drinks to their menu as well. In the coming months, items like an Adriatic Sunset Cold Brew and a Kotor Latte will be available.

Montemug is open everyday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.