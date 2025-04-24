May is fast approaching, so it’s almost time to see if all those showers as of late will, actually, result in flowers. But before that, we have another weekend to get through. Enjoy local festivities from comic drawing to belated Earth Day celebrations to a very-pre-Pride bar crawl and beyond.

FRIDAY, APRIL 25

COMICS WORKSHOP

Cartoon lovers from 5 to 12 can enjoy a fun hour of laughs and doodling with comic artist Marc Jackson at the Greenpoint Library. At 3 p.m., Jackson will guide young illustrators in making silly cartoons and more.

KINGSLAND WILDFLOWERS OPEN HOURS

Gorgeous weather is in the forecast, so spend your Friday night among some of Greenpoint’s native plants on a 25,000 square foot green roof. From 5 to 8 p.m., Kingsland Wildflowers will have open public hours during peak golden hour where attendees can learn more about green roofs, plants, and buy from the Newtown Native Nursery while enjoying light refreshments.

SATURDAY, APRIL 26

McGOLRICK PARK EARTH DAY

Earth Day on a Tuesday means celebrating all week long. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., McGolrick Park is holding an Earth Day celebration kicking off with a McGolrick Bird Club meeting and City Nature Walk Challenge of spot-that-species bingo. At 9:30, join the McGolrick Art Club for a Plein Air session with Sebastian Deregibus, followed by a park cleanup, plant and book swap (donate one bag per person, please), and composting at 10 a.m.; children’s storytime and a yarn circle at 10:30 a.m.; kids’ recyclable art project with local artist Emily Hwu, kids’ clothing swap (gently used and clean, sorted by size), and bilingual themed walk in English and Polish for the City Nature Challenge at 11 a.m. Council Member Lincoln Restler, 61 Franklin Street Garden, the Meeker Ave CAG, and Big Reuse will also be tabling.

NATURAL DYES: FAMILY EARTH DAY

Say R.I.P. to Rit and learn more about natural dyes and techniques during a workshop at Greenpoint Library for the whole family. The session will explore using natural materials, such as plants, veggies, and insects (ethically sourced!), to dye fabric and yarn.

The event is free and open to 12 spots only, first come, first served.

CAR-FREE EARTH DAY

In case you missed it, people are outside! NBK Open Streets and NBK Parks Alliance are celebrating Car-Free Earth Day from 12 to 2 p.m. at Banker’s Anchor, where Playful Productions will be on site to provide circus and variety entertainment to mark the official start to the city’s Open Streets and Public Space Programming season.

WASHI PICTURE FRAME WORKSHOP

Explore the art of traditional Japanese papermaking and crafting with a hands-on workshop from renowned washi artist Wataru Hatano at CIBONE O’TE. Part of their Accumulation of time exhibition, the workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. will teach you how to create your own tailor-made picture frame using handmade washi paper crafted by Hatano while hearing about his philosophy and creative process. Materials will be provided and beginners are welcome.

FRANKLIN STREET GARDEN EARTH DAY CELEBRATION

Along with having a presence at McGolrick Park’s party, the 61 Franklin Street Garden will also be having their own festivities from 3 to 5 p.m. Head over for face painting, DIY seed bombs, baked goods and other treats, live music, info about what the garden’s been growing, and general green vibes.

ROAD TO PRIDE BAR CRAWL

It’s never too early to start celebrating Pride, especially in current times. For a bit of LGBTQ+ joy and community, join the first of three NYC-based bar crawls hosted by Essa Noche with the theme Rise Up: Pride in Protest. The crawl will start at 2 p.m. at Macri Park and stop by The Exley before ending at Animal. Attendees will receive a punch card with all crawls listed and have a chance to win a prize. 10% of sales at each bar will go back to keeping Pride free and accessible.

SUNDAY, APRIL 27

PERSONAL CARE DONATION DRIVE

It’s a great moment to give back. From 9 a.m. to 12 noon, Greenpoint Tattoo Co. will be hosting a personal care donation drive to benefit WIN (Women in Need) NYC that provides shelter and supplies for homeless families in the city. They’ll be accepting new and unopened donations of shampoo, conditioner, hair ties, combs, menstrual products, dental health products, baby wipes and diapers, lotion, soap and body wash, deodorant, laundry and dish soap, and disinfectant spray. There will also be free coffee and donuts available to donors.

POLLINATION STATION

Have a buzzing good time with the whole family at The Wild from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Pollination Station steward Laura from Thryve Garden will teach curious learners of all ages about how bees and butterflies play a crucial role in our ecosystem. There will be hands-on activities crafted for young kids and their families to foster an appreciation for nature. Plus, each ticket includes a flower pot to be painted at the event.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY DANCE PARTY

Dance parties aren’t just for adults. Rock and Roll Playhouse, a family concert series with the goal of creating a safe and fun space for kids to move, play, and sing along to iconic classic rock covers, is throwing a party at Brooklyn Bowl from 12 to 1:30 p.m. hosted by Camp Brooklyn Fund with a Prince music theme. The event, geared towards families with kids 10 and under, will also have games, movement, and stories. Admission includes a special t-shirt and soda/water for kids and free mimosa for adults.

INTUITIVE COLLAGE

Exercise your creative muscles at Held Space from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Held Space’s founder will be leading free-wheeling, expressive collage creation culminating in group sharing and a brief restorative moment. Necessary supplies will be provided, but everyone is welcome to bring extra materials they may feel particularly inspired by, like books, magazines, or photos. Everyone will be seated on the floor, so comfy clothes are recommended.

WIRE-WRAPPED JEWELRY CLASS

Make your own pendant to inspire 1,000 “where did you get that?”s. Recess Grove is hosting a DIY workshop from 3 to 6 p.m. to learn about the art of wire wrapping and making jewelry wrapped with sterling silver or copper wire in a relaxed, creative setting guided by Brooklyn artist Faith Phillips of Corina Jewels. Materials will be provided and beginners are welcome.

ONE-DAY CHOIR

Enjoy all the fun and merriment of a choir without the commitment, pressure, or need for singing talent. Gaia Music Collective‘s viral One-Day Choir series is coming to Greenpoint to celebrate song and the connective power of singing in harmony for one day only without auditions or judgement at 100 Sutton Street. From 6 to 9 p.m., the afternoon will include fun singing games, warmups, section-by-section walk throughs, lyrical breakdowns, video recordings, and more to culminate in a performance of Sam Smith’s “Too Good At Goodbyes.”

