Good afternoon, Greenpointers

Coming to you live from New York City, where we hope that old adage about April showers comes true (anyone else regularly checking the Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s Cherrywatch page?)

A fire broke out in the basement of Anthony & Son; no injuries were reported. Rounders officially opened this past week for all your sports and wings needs. Birdee, a bakery emphasizing Brazilian baked goods, opened today at Domino Sugar Factory.

Fed up with the precarity of streaming services, people have started embracing physical media again. Meet the duo behind Night Owl Video, a new store selling DVDs and VHS tapes in Williamsburg.

Local gallery Subtitled NYC’s new show hopes to redefine “comic art.” And in more art news, Nim Ben-Reuven’s “Chat Haus” window display is a satirical send-up of AI bots.

Passover starts this weekend! We have a local guide on how to celebrate. For other weekend ideas, check out our guide here.

The Tiny Scientist recently opened a Greenpoint location, offering hands-on after-school programs, summer camps, and birthday parties.

Joe Curcio’s recipe for his mother’s meatballs is a family favorite (and he says they’re the best in the game).

In and around North Brooklyn

Our North Brooklyn elected officials teamed up to pen an op-ed about unaffordable Con-Ed rate hikes.

Local nightclubs are struggling to stay afloat with the cost of rent and younger crowds drinking less alcohol.