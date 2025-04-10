The weekend draws near yet again, and if you’re desperate for small, ideally semi-inexpensive ways to treat, enjoy, or just take care of yourself, you’re in luck. Here’s what’s going on in the neighborhood, from supporting the local library to multiple outlets for creative expression.

FRIDAY, APRIL 11

FREE TAX HELP

Tax Day is a meager five days away; this week is your last chance to meet with AARP and BPL’s Business & Career Center at the Greenpoint Library for help getting your financial affairs in order. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., individuals making $65,000 or less or $93,000 with dependents are invited to bring your government-issued ID, Social Security cards or ITIN letter(s), all 2024 wage statements, bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit, and any other relevant documents like a 1099-G (if you received Unemployment Insurance, etc), documentation of higher education expenses, childcare expenses, and your IRS IP PIN if applicable.

Assistance is offered for free on a walk-in basis, and AARP will take 20 appointments per session. More information here.

CRAFT YOUR OWN JUNK JOURNAL

Get crafty and upcycle a journal with From Another Life Vintage and Gallery Art &. From 7 to 9 p.m., you can utilize provided supplies, tools, and vintage pieces to dress up your journal with fabric scraps, stickers, and more while you enjoy complimentary drinks from Wynk.

Tickets are $28.52 and available here.

FILMMAKER FRIDAY

Have an idea for a film, want to get some eyes on your latest project, or just a filmmaker in a creative rut? Mix and mingle with fellow creatives and NYC-based filmmakers during a Filmmaker Friday meetup at McCarren Parkhouse from 5 to 10 p.m. The networking mixer is from 5 to 7 followed by a dance party. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

RSVP here.

HAWT WING GAUNTLET NIGHT

Counter the non-springlike temps as of late starting with your taste buds. Get an extra bit of heat during Kilo Bravo‘s gauntlet-style wing-eating contest in collaboration with Wing Jawn. Starting at 8 p.m., the tasting will feature ten torturous sauces along the Scoville scale. Tickets include a 10-wing flight with a dab of each sauce, a beer to wash it down, and a token for milk. Anyone to complete the competition will get a certificate, and correctly answered trivia questions will win you a Jello shot.

Tickets are $31.27 (including fees) and available here. Spectating is free.

SATURDAY, APRIL 12

LIBRARIES MATTER

As everything gets more and more expensive, it’s never been more essential to support and lean on the free resources that make our communities great and make knowledge and entertainment accessible for all. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friends of Greenpoint Library will be at the library to raise awareness about the recent signing of the executive order to eliminate IMLS (the Institute of Museum and Library Services) and what it could mean for local libraries, plus share information on finding solutions and making voices heard.

GARDENING SEMINAR

Join the Greenpoint Library and gardening expert and educator Leslie Fiske for another edition of the library’s beginner-friendly gardening seminar from 10:30 a.m to 12 p.m. This installment is NYC-apartment-friendly and will focus on creating a flower garden in a small space by matching the varieties of plants to the season, lighting conditions, and kind of outdoor space you have, as well as going over the different types of ideal plants for small-space gardening.

The program is for adults and young adults 14+ and entry is first come, first served.

PAINT WITH PUPS

Dogs and art go way back, from Andy Warhol’s “Portrait of Maurice” to the iconic “Dogs Playing Poker” to Picasso’s abstract single-line sketch of his Dachshund Lump. And now you can add your own best friend to these ranks. Le Doggie Cafe is hosting a Paint with Pups event where you can paint your dog, with your dog starting at 1 p.m. This dog-friendly two-hour painting session includes a mimosa or lemonade per person, provided art supplies, and ample belly rubs (for the pups). The class will be led in English and Spanish.

Tickets are $28.52 and available here.

KIDS EASTER BUNNY EVENT

Don’t let Santa have all the fun. Enjoy more seasonal lap photos during Peanut & Honey‘s Easter Bunny meet and greet and professional photoshoot from 2 to 6 p.m. Prints will be provided instantly and kids can also enjoy cotton candy and balloon animals.

Sign up for your free slot here.

PAINT & WINE

Ever wanted to paint and sip…what you’re sipping from? Owlee Café is doing just that. During a paint and wine session from 6 to 8 p.m., you’ll paint your own cups or other drinking vessels while enjoying snacks and wine for purchase. Supplies will be provided.

Tickets are $39.19 and available here.

SPIRITUAL TALK, MUSIC, MEDITATION

Start your spiritual journey or go deeper with an evening of mindfulness at One Blue Slip from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The night will include spiritual talk from monk Swami Chidananda, guided meditation from international yoga instructor Paola Cruz, Kirtan musical meditation led by Akash Chander, a spiritual group circle, and community mingling hour with tea and snacks with panoramic NYC skyline views.

Tickets are $45 and available here.

SUNDAY, APRIL 13

BUSHWICK INLET PARK CLEANUP

Keep the ‘green’ in Greenpoint and work on some local beautification with a park cleanup at Bushwick Inlet Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This volunteer-driven morning will include weeding, tidying up tree and plant beds, and more. Be prepared to get dirty and bring your own gloves if you have them!