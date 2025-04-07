A fire took place at Williamsburg’s iconic Anthony & Son Panini Shoppe (433 Graham Ave.), but thankfully, there were no injuries and no extensive damage was reported, according to the FDNY.

The fire started in the basement around 7:50 pm on Saturday and prompted a large response from the FDNY, with 12 units and 60 firefighters working to control the flames. They brought the fire under control in just under an hour.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The FDNY noted that a Hazmat team was requested in order to dispose of lithium-ion batteries.

If the address sounds familiar, there’s a reason. Earlier this year, a massive fire down the street at 335 Graham Avenue damaged several buildings and displaced many neighbors in the process.