Passover is this week, starting at sundown on Saturday, April 12. The neighborhood offers several different ways for locals in Greenpoint and Williamsburg to celebrate the holiday locally. Learn how below.

Chabad of Greenpoint

Chabad of Greenpoint (48 India St.), which is associated with Chabad of North Brooklyn, is hosting a Seder on Saturday April 12, at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $42 per person.

Chabad of Greenpoint is also selling handmade shmura matza in boxes of six for $18.

Chabad of North Brooklyn

Chabad of North Brooklyn (132 North 5th St.) in Williamsburg is hosting two Passover Seder dinners. The first is Saturday, April 12, at 8:30 p.m., and the second is on Sunday, April 13 at 8:30 p.m. All community members are welcome to attend the dinners, however, an advanced RSVP is required. Tickets are $36 per person.

Greenpoint Shul

The Greenpoint Shul (108 Noble St.) is hosting two Passover Seders, offering a “transformative experience” to “celebrate our freedom, consider ways to break free from our own pharaohs and create a liberation mindset that we want all nations to achieve.

The first Seder, led by Rabbi Leibel Pape, takes place on Saturday, April 12 from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. The second Seder, led by Rabbi Isaiah Rothstein, is on Sunday, April 13, 2025, 8:45 p.m. – 1 a.m. Tickets are $75 per person for each night.

Mesiba

From Saturday, April 12 to Sunday, April 20, Williamsburg-based Israeli restaurant Mesiba (353 Bedford Ave.), is offering a special Passover menu.

The prix-fixe, four-course Passover menu is available to parties of six or more, and costs $115 per person. The meal comes with with a traditional Seder plate with ingredients representing themes of renewal, remembrance and hope, including hard boiled eggs, chicken legs, charoset, horseradish and bitter herbs and parsley.

The rest of the menu includes hamutzim (pickled vegetables), matzah ball soup, green salad, Tunisian branzino or short ribs, and meringue kisses. One glass of wine per person is included with each ticket.

Gertie

Williamsburg’s Gertie (357 Grand St.) is hosting a special Passover Seder on Sunday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. Rabbi Matt Green (of Park Slope’s Congregation Beth Elohim and Brooklyn Jews) will lead the Seder using Jonathan Safran Foer’s Haggadah.

Gertie will serve a family-style four-course menu that includes matzo ball soup and sweet and sour brisket. Each ticket is $98 and includes the full dinner and unlimited wine. Gertie notes that the dinner is not strictly kosher, but will avoid chametz and retain the spirit of the holiday.

Levantine

Levantine Mediterranean Cuisine (361 Graham Ave.), which was previously called Hummus Market, is offering a special Passover menu to enjoy at home. The menu includes a platter of Seder symbols with maror, charoset, karpas, zeroah, beitza, maza, and salt water. This platter serves six and costs $75.

The special menu includes entrées that serve ten people. Some examples are vegetable stuffed peppers with rice and mushrooms, stuffed artichoke with beef and peas, and saffron roasted chicken with onions, maple, and thyme. Prices range from $120 to $150 for these entrées.

Levantine’s Passover menu also offers sides like hummus, potato salad, Moroccan carrots, fried eggplant, green peas with lemon and garlic, and chickpea sambal for $40 to $80, plus two $80 salad options that serve ten. There’s also flourless chocolate cake that serves ten for $75