Subtitled NYC (113 Franklin St., 2nd Floor), a Greenpoint gallery and project space, has a new show going on.

Comics might evoke flashy superheroes but the art form can be much more, as “New Comic Day” hopes to depict. Curators Stipan Tadić and Austin English have amassed a variety of artists across a variety of ages and backgrounds (artists featured include:

Takashi Nemoto

Anke Feuchtenberger

Apolo Cacho

Ben Katchor

Lillian Ansell

Caroline Sury

John Porcellino

Mikael Choukroun

Muriel Bellini

Hans Lichtenwagner

“The work on view here hails from all corners of the globe, Japan, Germany, France, Mexico, Argentina, Austria and The United States. We seek to show comics of this kind as a decades long international movement,” the team said about the exhibition. “‘New Comic Day’ is the term comic stores use for Wednesday, the day new Spider-Man and Batman comics arrive. This show imagines that day filled not with corporate made comics and instead with radical graphic narratives.”

The month-long show starts on April 11, with an opening reception from 6 to 8 pm. Stop by Subtitled NYC from Thursday through Sunday, 1–6 PM, or make an appointment.